Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Deion Sanders Picks His Side Between the Two Elite QBs

Deion Sanders is full of life and personality, and one can witness it whenever he appears on screen — his recent trip to New Orleans was no exception. While attending various talk shows and podcasts, he bumped into Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who was representing I Am Athlete. Among the string of questions she threw at Prime, one stood out — Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?

Given that Mahomes is on the cusp of a three-peat, something no other QB has achieved, including Brady, many believe the Chiefs superstar is on his way to becoming the GOAT. Leading analysts like Stephen A. Smith and others already believe Mahomes has begun to cement his place in the GOAT conversation. Hence the question from Kayla Nicole.

But Deion isn’t ready to pass the torch just yet. A self-proclaimed “old-school” guy, he’s still rolling with Brady as the greatest of all time.

“I’m going with Brady, I’m old school, not old fool,” said Deion.

It made sense for Prime to pick Brady, as he understands the challenge of pushing forward even after hitting his 40s. He struggled with longevity himself, retiring at 33 after a two-season stint with the Ravens. Brady, on the other hand, won his last Super Bowl at 43. No wonder the Colorado HC is sticking with the former Patriots star—just like the majority of football enthusiasts.

However, in the world of pop culture, the Colorado HC isn’t following the crowd. Instead, he’s backing someone who isn’t exactly a fan favorite right now.

Deion on Kendrick vs Drake

Curious about where Prime stands with the Kendrick vs Drake beef, Kayla Nicole asked the NFL legend about his views on it. And he did not disappoint.

“Come on man you know I’m a Drake guy. I’m Weezy, I’m Mack Maine. You know I’m on that side.”

Clearly, Deion has a bias when it comes to rappers. But when asked if he had spoken with Drake after the beef broke out, Prime admitted, “I haven’t spoken to him about this.”

That said, Deion wasn’t a fan of the divide the feud has created among people. “I love them both but it shouldn’t be all this foolishness. I don’t like all this. Can we all just get along? Can we love one another? Like unity, you and I. I don’t like that. Come on this is entertainment… I don’t like to see brothers going at it,” he continued.

As much as Prime loves competition and trash talk, brotherhood and unity are values he firmly stands by.