Tom Brady Warns Logan Paul About Rob Gronkowski Treatment Ahead of Saudi Arabia Flag Football

This year’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic is set to take place in Saudi Arabia as the National Football League continues to expand its reach into the international market. But of course, there’s something in it for the players as well. Otherwise, fans likely wouldn’t be getting an opportunity to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, lace up the cleats for one last run on the gridiron.

It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia has been willing to shell out cash in order to attract some of the biggest names in American sports throughout the past several years. Everyone from the former face of the NFL to the social media product, Logan Paul, is set to compete in the round-robin style event, but according to Brady, however, the newfound WWE star may want to exercise a bit of caution come game time.

“I’m actually a little worried for you,” Brady admitted while appearing on one of Paul’s most recent podcasts. “You’re a good athlete, but these guys are on another level… When I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson…” The part-time professional wrestler was quick to interrupt, asking, “Bro, can Saquon Barkley do a flip off the top rope?”

“It’s cute,” Brady rebutted. “I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.” While Paul was quick to cite his success as a high school footballer, it was pretty apparent that it didn’t mean much to the three-time MVP, who simply noted that he’ll be happy to see Paul perform in a “competition that actually matters.”

While that will most certainly ruffle the feathers of the so-called ‘WWE Universe,’ it’s hard to have much confidence in a 30-year-old influencer when they are being surrounded by some of the most relevant names in modern sports history.

Brady did his best to reassure him by suggesting that “if you’re on my team, then we’ll be best friends,” adding that he’ll gladly feed anyone targets, so long as they’ve worked on their routes, that is. Otherwise, “I’ll motherf**k you like I did Edelman and Gronk.” He was responding to Logan’s question of what if he drops some of Brady’s passes.

In the end, however, it’s important to note that their confrontation wasn’t nearly as hostile as it may seem when translated to text. There’s something to be said about the art of selling an event and getting a crowd invested in the perceived animosity between two competitors. And that’s exactly what Paul and Brady managed to do here.

Whenever you’re able to cross one of the most competitive players in NFL history with one of the more polarizing figures in professional wrestling, it’s safe to say that sparks are going to fly. Let’s just hope that it translates into something meaningful on the field, and not just a few extra revenue streams.