“Tom Brady Is Jealous”: UFC Twitter Reacts as Fighter Pulls Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev-Esque Dubious Retirement

Kevin Holland has been slated for a bout with Stephen Thompson, amid speculations and confirmations of his retirement from Holland himself!

In the aftermath of his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Holland announced he was retiring from the sport at the tender age of 30. Albeit, he was reigned supreme by ‘Borz’, at 30, Holland’s career is merely getting started.

Regardless, the retirement came as a surprise to many, including Dana White. The UFC president recommended, Holland take some time off, regroup, and return a much better version of himself.

The fight with Stephen Thompson is scheduled for early December. Interestingly both fighters heavily campaigned to face strikers next for the past months.

Reacting to the news about the fight, fans expressed their pleasure, as well as their displeasure about Kevin Holland’s comeback.

Kevin Holland’s retirement had left fans bewildered and nebulous

His return has sparked a debate that has left fans having mixed feelings, about his comeback!

In the public domain, Holland, who was initially perceived as ‘Big Mouth’ due to his antics in the ring, was not a fan favorite. Suffice it to say, his persona has won over the UFC mainstays.

His 2020 run, where he went on to accumulate victories over five martial artists, won over the hearts of spectators. In addition, his fights never ceased to entertain the fans.

His bout with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has been confirmed. Fans will undoubtedly relish the wide range of striking the two best strikers in the division posses.

