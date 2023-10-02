“He’s More of a Basketball Player”: Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Doesn’t Want to Pressure 16YO Son Jack to Follow in His Father’s Footsteps

Tom Brady has often been vocal about having certain expectations from his firstborn son Jack’s performance in sports. The 16 year old has been spotted playing different sports with his NFL legend dad and sports enthusiast. However, Bridget Moynahan, a couple of months ago, revealed that football is not Jack’s first sport.

Advertisement

In her appearance at the ‘LIVE with Kelly And Mark‘ talk show in June, Bridget Moynahan talked about 16-year Jack who the couple, co-parents. Brady’s ex-wife and Jack’s mother threw light on her son’s sports preferences, even as he has tried his hands on most sports. She added that he was more interested in playing Basketball than following his father’s footsteps in Football.

Bridget Moynahan Mentions Son Jack’s Sports Interests

In her conversation with the hosts on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ talk show, Bridget discussed her son Jack and his future career aspirations. She initially mentioned that Jack still has to show any specific career aspirations, such as wanting to become a dentist like herself. She revealed that certainly she will not force him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Advertisement

“I don’t know, I don’t think, he’s expressed any dental dreams and I really think that he knows. He’s kind of like that normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet. I think that’s okay and I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does,” Bridget said.

Brady’s former wife further shared some insights into her son’s interests. Furthermore, she mentioned that he is more inclined toward basketball, suggesting that he has a passion for sports. “He’s more of a basketball player. No kidding. He loves basketball and Lacrosse right now.”

Bridget is an American actress and a renowned model. She and Tom Brady remained a couple for three years before they separated in December 2006. Their son John “Jack” Edward Thomas turned 16 years old this August and his co-parents share their love for him.

Tom Brady and Son Jack Competed Against Each Other in a Hooping Match

Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former star QB, had posted a video on Instagram showcasing his basketball skills with his son Jack a little while back. In the video, the two were seen practicing various shots from different positions on the basketball court. The video also showed the duo engaging in a friendly competition as they dribbled and challenged each other with shots. “The jumper is still there though😉🤣,” wrote Brady.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

In another post, Brady added to the excitement of the fans surrounding their basketball session. Brady shared shots jokingly pointing out that he might need more practice to keep up with Jack’s talent and skills. He captioned the post, “Thanks for having us @cbrickley603. I’m gonna need a few more sessions to be able to keep up with this kid soon 😂🏀.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxF-zZaLZIO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The September meeting between Jack and his father Brady created quite a buzz among the sports fans. Seeing a legendary QB like Brady engaging in a game of basketball with Jack was an exciting and unexpected site.