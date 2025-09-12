Fact Check: Did Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts Donate $320,000 for Charlie Kirk’s Family?

Claim: NFL players like Jordan Love, Travis Kelce, and Jalen Hurts have donated substantial amounts of money to the controversial political activist Charlie Kirk in light of his recent passing.

Source of the rumor: The claims originated on a series of articles on fake websites, including feji.io on September 11, 2025, under the title “Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Honors Charlie Kirk With $300,000 Donation to Family.” Similar articles have been attributed to more players like Travis Kelce and Jordan Love, with similar verbiage and quotes in the content.

“Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has made a heartfelt $300,000 donation to support Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their two young daughters. The donation has been split into two parts: $100,000 for murals and floral tributes across Philadelphia and Charlotte, honoring Kirk’s life and legacy. $200,000 for a trust fund to secure the daughters’ long-term stability,” read the original report.

This has since been widely circulated online on Facebook and X, with the same quotes often being attributed to different players. So is the claim true?

Packers QB Jordan Love has donated $320,000 to support Charlie Kirk’s family.

$120,000 for murals and floral memorials.

$200,000 for a trust fund securing his daughters’ future.

Just yesterday, Love donated $180,000 to Honoring Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/bMtiannDyR — RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) September 11, 2025

Verdict: According to LeadStories, there is no credible evidence that Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, or any of the other named NFL figures made those donations. The story appears to have originated on fake websites.

The posts are generated by AI tools or published on sites impersonating actual media outlets. No statements, financial disclosures, or reputable media reporting have been found to support the claim.