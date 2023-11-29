Tom Brady’s Golfing Heroics Force Michael Chandler to Contemplate What He Himself Would Do on the Golf Course

Of late, Tom Brady has surprised his Instagram fans with an insight into his love affair with golf. His recent montage video on the green showed his polished golf skills. The 46-year-old former NFL star appears to be getting ready for his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January.

Decked in a white tee and rocking a backward baseball hat, Tom Brady flaunted his golf prowess on Instagram. With shots of him practicing long irons and chipping, fans eagerly speculated on his club choice from 100 yards away. The guesses ranged from a trusty sand wedge to the classic 5-iron.

“Early morning in the office. What’s your club from 100 out?” Brady captioned his post.

Fans flooded TB12’s golf post with excitement, joking about his potential dominance in the PGA. Some of the comments included playful suggestions, like taking up surfing instead. MMA star Michael Chandler even chimed in, sharing how Brady’s golfing skills struck a chord with his own experiences on the course.

“I’d hit the 56 degree to put it 6 feet from the pin and then three putt for a double bogey. Thanks for reminding me @tombrady,” Chandler commented.

Michael Chandler joined the conversation on Tom Brady’s golf post, adding a touch of humor and quipping about his own golfing adventures. He added that he would hit the ball with a 56-degree loft angle and land it only six feet away from the hole. However, he will then take three more putts to complete the hole. Notably, if it takes two over par for a hole, it’s called a ‘double bogey’, which Chandler playfully mentioned in his comment.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Dominated the Green Last Year

TB12 and Aaron Rodgers are masters of clutch moments in football, but they took their winning vibes to the golf course. In an epic showdown at The Match’s sixth edition, Rodgers pulled off a walk-off 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole, securing a thrilling win over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The Wynn Golf Club witnessed these NFL legends add another victory to their impressive records.

Things got wild as the young guns took the lead on the eighth hole. Brady, having a bit of a rollercoaster day (even hitting a shank!), redeemed himself with a clutch putt on the 10th.

Then came Rodgers, the putting maestro, strutting his stuff with a fist-pumping, confidence-filled putt on the last hole. The event went from fun banter to nail-biting competition with these ultra-competitive guys battling it out.

Fans are head over heels wondering if Tom Brady’s next move is conquering the golf course. Despite his single-digit handicap, it’s a long shot. With diverse investments and a juicy $375 million FOX deal on the table for broadcasting, golf plays second fiddle. But watch out as he preps for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am – because who can resist a surprise from the seven-time Super Bowl champ swapping footballs for golf clubs?