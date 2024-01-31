“1000 Percent Getting Flagged for That One”: Travis Kelce Reveals Secret Plan With Patrick Mahomes If Justin Tucker Missed Lead Cutting Field Goal

Travis Kelce was innocently telling Pat McAfee about his wholesome relationship with Taylor Swift and how it all started. When suddenly a familiar face popped into the screen and all focus shifted to Pat McAfee telling Patrick Mahomes that “Justin Tucker would’ve kicked your a**, Pat.” And Kelce, who has already said a lot about the Tucker pre game incident until that point in the interview, reveals another plan the Chiefs duo had in mind if Justin Tucker would’ve missed the field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to one score.

Apparently, if the legendary kicker would’ve missed, the two were “100% getting a 15 yard flag” according to Travis Kelce. To which Mahomes adds, “And of course he made it, he can’t let us have any fun.” Kelce resonates, “Can’t let us have any fun man, we were 1000 percent getting flagged for that one.” The best guess is they would’ve gotten a taunting penalty which did make an appearance in the game but in their favor. But it would’ve definitely been fun to see that exchange between the two parties.

McAfee says the two would’ve sprinted down the field only to see Justin Tucker walk off the field after missing one of the most important kicks of his life. But such was the intensity of the game that only grew higher with the pre game exchange the the two teams had. It set the tone for a physical, knuckles out match up between two highly capable sides.

Pre Game Tussle Between Justin Tucker, Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The incident between Justin Tucker, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was the biggest talking point that happened in the pre game warm up itself. Mahomes said in an interview that in his 7 years of warming up in visiting fields, only thrice such altercations have taken place with the kickers. And all three times it’s in Baltimore.

While Kelce was not as tight lipped about the event. And he said that he threw the equipment as politely as possible. If he really wanted to prove a point, he would’ve thrown it 50 yards into the stands, the tight end argued at the Pat McAfee show. And he said while Tucker was winking at him and he understood that it was supposed to be all in good fun and just him trying to get under his skin, but Kelce was in no mood for jokes. And his actions conveyed the same.