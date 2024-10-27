mobile app bar

Why Did Baker Mayfield Wear a Chris Godwin Jersey to Falcons Game?

Samnur Reza
Published

Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin

Baker Mayfield (right) and Chris Godwin (left). Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield arrived at Raymond James Stadium for the Buccaneers’ Week 8 matchup sporting an orange #14 jersey, typically worn by his teammate Chris Godwin. For Mayfield, it wasn’t a style statement but rather a heartfelt message of support for Godwin, who won’t be joining him this week.

Godwin sustained an ankle injury last week during the Bucs’ matchup against the Ravens after defensive tackle Roquan Smith executed a now-banned hip drop tackle on the wide receiver. Smith wasn’t penalized during the game but later got slapped with a fine ($16,833), and rightfully so.

The Buccaneers star went under the knife for a dislocated left ankle on Wednesday, during which it was finally clear how severe the injury was. It turns out that Godwin will now have to sit out not only the upcoming Falcons game this weekend but also the entire season.

Godwin proved to be an exceptional weapon for the Bucs this year, even leading the league in catches (50) before the injury. His absence will be felt by the team, and this is even more evident from Mayfield’s game-day fit.

 

While it’s more than likely that Godwin won’t return this season, head coach Todd Bowles stated in a press conference that the receiver would be able to line up behind the line of scrimmage in the playoffs. Of course, that means the team will need to secure a playoff berth first.

Godwin isn’t done either. Following the heart-wrenching injury, he wrote on Instagram, “Adversity reveals our true character,” hinting that he is coming back stronger.

Considering that the Buccaneers are currently 4-3 and facing their biggest divisional rivals this weekend, the Falcons, who also boast the same record, this matchup needs to go in favor of Godwin’s team.

But it won’t come that easy. On top of Godwin’s absence, star receiver Mike Evans is also sidelined with a hamstring injury for the next four weeks, which translates to three weeks of gameplay, as the team has a bye in November.

