Tom Brady’s Pal Rob Gronkowski Shows off His Insane Catching Skills in a Breathtaking Ocean Football Drill

The four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski never misses an opportunity to enjoy life to its fullest. Whether it is the gridiron or a club, Gronk finds ways to make it more meaningful. Recently, the future Hall of Famer showcased his amazing catching skills having fun on an ocean, along with his closest friends.

The iconic duo of Tom Brady and Gronk redefined the game of football to a whole different level. Every time they entered the field, this partnership pierced the greatest of the great defense effortlessly. Last year, the former Tight End announced his retirement and is currently enjoying life, meanwhile focusing on other projects apart from football.

Rob Gronkowski conquers the ocean with his football skills

It seems Gronk has plenty of football in him. No doubt why he is regarded as one of the greatest Tight Ends ever to play the sport. Unlike other athletes, the 34-year-old enjoys attention and often gives a sneak peek at his life on social media.

Recently he posted his ocean football fun on Instagram, where one could see him catching a ball from his friend Tyler Cox. He captioned the post with a promise to try a jet ski next time and demonstrate the same drill.

Gronkowski’s gridiron heroics date back to 2010 when he entered the NFL arena as a Patriot. It was the beginning of an era with Brady and Gronk scripting the records for decades to come. They have played 141 games together and recorded 93 touchdowns in total.

The former Tight End made 620 catches for 9,275 yards. Before announcing his second retirement in 2022, the five-time Pro Bowler achieved a new milestone with Brady for most TDs(15) as a QB-pass catcher duo in the playoffs.

Gronk and Tom Brady will reunite in the FOX studio

Even after seeking retirement, TB12 and Gronkowski are great friends and happen to entertain fans every time they meet. Well, the drama will continue to progress when the two legends unite as NFL analysts for FOX Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion had signed a ten-year, $375 million deal with the broadcasting company in 2022.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings to the booth, and I know he’ll be working really hard at it to be great,” Gronk said in an exclusive interview with the Mirror. “He has so much experience, he knows football, so I think he’s going to be really good at it,” he added. Well, the fans are hoping for the same and eagerly waiting to see the duo back in one frame.