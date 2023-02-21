“He is a Young Jedi”: Tom Brady Once Couldn’t Stop Praising Stephen Curry Upon Witnessing His Golfing Heroics

Tom Brady and NBA superstar Stephen Curry have been closely associated with one another for a long time now. May it be the recent FTX debacle which landed both of them and a plethora of other athletes in trouble with the law, or the 2015 Under Armour campaign that featured both of them, both the athletes have been involved in quite a few joint ventures.

However, FTX’s downfall landed them in quite a fix. This is because in an $11 Billion lawsuit filed on behalf of American consumers, both, Tom and Steph were named. While things didn’t turn out well for them in this partnership, that wasn’t the case around 8 years ago.

Tom Brady once went Golfing with Stephen Curry

The 2015 Under Armour campaign proved lucky for Curry as he ended up winning season MVP honors once again in 2016. By that time, Brady had also won the Lombardi on 4 occasions. So it made sense to bring the two champions together.

During joint commitments like these, the two champions got to know each other well and soon enough, we saw them playing Golf with one another. In fact, back in 2017, sporting Under Armour gears, Tom and Steph were seen showcasing their Golfing talents.

Impressed by the way Steph had played, Tom had taken to Instagram to post a picture alongside him with caption, “young Jedi.” Looking at Curry’s achievements over the years, it won’t be wrong to say that Brady used the right set of words to describe the generational talent.

Will Curry also join the booth like Brady upon retirement?

Tom Brady had announced his retirement from the sport last year after getting knocked out of the playoffs. However, he returned to the league in a matter of weeks and once again and led his side to the playoffs in the 2022 season.

While the champion athlete was able to redeem himself in the latter half of the season, he still decided to finally call it quits earlier this year. As far as Steph is concerned, the 34-year-old Point Guard still seems to have a lot left in him. In fact, his latest championship win came in the 2021-22 season.

It will be interesting to see if Steph also takes the Brady route of “joining the booth” upon retirement as he is an extremely likable figure and seems very confident on camera. For the unversed, Tom had signed a gigantic $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX which is set to come into effect from the 2024 NFL season.

