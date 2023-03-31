Tom Brady’s Recent Day-Out on a Golf Course Leaves DJ Khaled Drooling for a Game With the NFL Legend

Tom Brady is the ultimate GOAT, no matter what. His area of expertise isn’t just limited to the game of football. In fact, the veteran likes to Ace in every other field he sets his foot in. Playing Golf is one such fantasy Brady exercises frequently when he is not throwing passes. Meanwhile, the former quarterback has got a new fan in DJ Khaled, who couldn’t resist praising the NFL legend.

Popular American Rapper and music producer Khaled recently caught headlines for his inclination toward the game of 18 holes. He hasn’t released any compositions in the last couple of months, and it seems the star is busy upskilling himself in this sport. The pictures of his practice session are now available on his official Instagram handle.

DJ Khaled cheers for Tom Brady

After announcing retirement from Pro football, the seven-time SuperBowl Champion has been utilizing his free time with family and friends. Along with his businesses, the veteran is breaking a sweat on the golf course. He shared glimpses of his Golf day on Instagram and received several reactions online.

Khaled, who caught wind of this news instantly commented on the post saying, “Let’s get game in, LET’s GO GOLFING”. Despite playing football at the highest level, Brady often participates in several exhibition tournaments across the country. He was handicapped at 8.1, trailing behind the Bills quarterback Josh Allen from the NFL fraternity.

392 yards to 10 feet.@TomBrady has the deep ball working. pic.twitter.com/cybfMkeAau — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2021

“Golf is a very elusive sport,” Brady said in an interview, per Golf.com. “You know, it’s there one day and gone for the next three months. But that one day—you’re trying so hard to get back to that feeling. And you rarely find it. And when you do, you love to get more of it.” he added.

What are Brady’s future plans?

The veteran played for more than two decades in the National Football League before announcing his retirement in February this year. He owns various business avenues like the NFT platforms, apparel line BRADY, and many more.

Recently, he announced participation in a comedy roast for Netflix, with fans speculating about a possible transition into the comic World. Well, the likelihood of this happening is quite limited but can’t be ignored.

The 45-year-old will take on his FOX Sports gig next year. He had signed a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022. Brady will join his long-time pal Rob Gronkowski in the studio. It will be interesting to see how much the veteran fare in his broadcasting career.