High School GPAs of Top NFL QBs Like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Will Leave You Bamboozled

The NFL is known for its breathtaking plays and top-tier athleticism. But there’s another aspect to these NFL heroes that often goes unnoticed: their academic records. A YouTube video brought this to light, showing us the high school GPA scores of famous NFL quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers.

Fans have been really surprised by this news. Patrick Mahomes, who plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is quickly becoming one of the best in the NFL. He’s already won two Super Bowls and been named MVP twice in just five years. Mahomes impressed with a 3.71 high school GPA.

Aaron Rodgers, another great player with four MVP awards and a Super Bowl victory, has just changed teams. He used to play for the Green Bay Packers, but now he’s with the New York Jets. This is a big change in his career. Rodgers achieved a 3.6 GPA during his high school days.

At the same time, Russell Wilson, who holds the record for the most wins by a new NFL quarterback in their first seven seasons, has been struggling since making a move to the Broncos. His high school record also tells the story of a struggle: standing at a 1.99 GPA.

Some other notable GPA scores shared in the video include Odell Beckham Jr. with a perfect 4.0. Tom Brady scored a 3.30 GPA in high school. Dak Prescott at 1.44, DK Metcalf with a 3.04, and Jonathan Taylor at 3.5. Alex Smith is leading with a 4.40. Money Manziel at 1.11.

Educational Journeys of Mahomes, Rodgers, and Wilson

Patrick Mahomes, hailing from Whitehouse High School in Texas, initially stood out in baseball and was highly regarded in 2014. However, his love for football took him to Texas Tech University. Even though the Detroit Tigers selected him for baseball, Mahomes chose to concentrate on football instead.

Aaron Rodgers, well-known as the Green Bay Packers quarterback, was honored with a humanities doctorate from the Medical College of Wisconsin. This recognition was for his dedication to helping children battling cancer, showing his commitment beyond the football field.

Russell Wilson, who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, attended The Collegiate School. There, he demonstrated his skills in both football and basketball. He pursued a communications degree at North Carolina State University, completing it in three years, and later obtained a Master’s in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The YouTube video gives us a unique look into their time in high school, reminding us that these sports stars are not just talented in sports; they’re also accomplished in their studies. They’re well-rounded individuals who shine both in sports and in academics.