Rich Eisen Reacts To Jaylen Waddle’s New Contract By Weighing In On the Dolphins’ Chances To Win the Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins have built an exceptionally fast offense around Tua Tagovailoa. With talents like Tyreek Hill adding more firepower, their offense is making waves as one of the most equipped in the AFC. Offseason shuffles have brought in new offensive coordinator Aaron Brewer and tight end Jonnu Smith, further enhancing their roster. Amidst these changes, Jaylen Waddle’s massive contract extension has analysts like Rich Eisen forming new hopes for the Dolphins’ and their Super Bowl prospects.

Advertisement

The Dolphins agreed to a contract extension with Jaylen Waddle, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The three-year, $84.75 million extension with $76 million guaranteed has brought him to third place in A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown in guaranteed money WR rankings. Reacting to this significant move, Rich Eisen on his show applauded the Dolphins.

He highlighted, “This is the time to go and get this division and make sure they do not play a game on the road in the playoffs unless it’s the AFC championship game or the Super Bowl in New Orleans.”

Additionally, Eisen elaborated on the Dolphins’ strategy, noting that playing indoors or on their home turf in Miami is crucial. Further on, he added,

“You come in there and they will run a track meet on you,” praising head coach Mike McDaniel’s ability to exploit matchups.

Eisen believes that with an updated offense, the Dolphins have a real shot at winning the Super Bowl this year. And the key to the team’s win is to stay healthy and secure enough wins to avoid playing on the road. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle in his high-octane offense is ready to compete for the Miami Dolphins who have positioned themselves better than last season.

Jaylen Waddle Gets Backed By Teammates Amidst the Extension

The Miami Dolphins have made a significant move by securing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle through the 2028 season. This extension has confirmed his place as a key for their offense, making him only the second player to secure a long-term deal in the last five years. Waddle adds to the Dolphins’ high-powered offense, and this extension elicited enthusiastic reactions from his teammates.

Jalen Ramsey expressed his excitement on social media, tweeting, “YEAHHHHH DUB! Get that munyun! BIG YEAR loading!”

YEAHHHHH DUB! Get that munyun! BIG YEAR loading! https://t.co/sJdMzIRNeh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 30, 2024

While Tyreek Hill shared his happiness for Jaylen Waddle by tweeting, “Couldn’t be more happier.”

Couldn’t be more happier — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 30, 2024

Waddle rightfully deserves the praise as the Dolphins’ No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been a standout performer since his inception. Though expected to be eclipsed by Tyreek Hill for the past two seasons, Waddle has made his way by amassing 3,385 receiving yards, ranking 13th in the NFL since 2021. He set a rookie record with 104 receptions and followed that with a career-best 1,356 yards in 2022 under coach Mike McDaniel. The wide receiver’s consistency has often been applauded as his achievements include three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, also a first in Dolphins history. With his new contract, Jaylen Waddle can help the Dolphins follow a trajectory to success.