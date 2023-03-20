Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Leaves Nothing to Imagination in “Hottest-Ever” Swimwear Shoot

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive entity in the NFL world and a lot of credit for that has to go to superstar Tom Brady. Back in December last year, Rajek had posted a few pictures in TB12 jersey after which, rumors about the two stars dating started spreading like wildfire.

While Tom hasn’t responded to any of the speculations till now, the rumors were enough for Brady fans to hijack the Slovakian model’s Instagram account. As a result, the renowned model’s social media accounts ended up witnessing unprecedented growth.

Veronika Rajek’s latest pictures in orange swimsuit are breaking the internet

While the Brady dating hints have certainly reduced from Rajek’s side in the last few weeks, her Instagram posts have still ended up going crazy viral, all thanks to her incredibly enchanting physique. Moreover, from time to time, Rajek keeps on sharing her workout pictures and videos to inspire her followers.

While almost all of Veronika’s pictures are super sizzling, her latest Instagram post has been termed as the hottest ever by her fans. With the caption, “It’s been a long week. Me 12 PM Monday,” the Slovakian star recently posted a series of photos on Instagram posing in shiny swimsuit.

“Amazing, Sizzling, Incredible, Hot” read most of the comments on the post. Moreover, in less than an hour, the post got over 70,000 likes which isn’t a surprise because after all, we are talking about someone who has got over 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Tom Brady is yet to get back into the dating arena after parting ways with Gisele

Veronika, repeatedly, has claimed that she admires Tom Brady probably more than any other athlete on the planet which has forced fans into believing that she is interested in dating him. However, Tom has shown no interest in getting back into the dating game.

After Brady parted ways with his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen last year, several celebrities were linked to the renowned athlete. In fact, numerous websites had released odds regarding who will be the QB’s next partner. However, despite all this, Tom has kept all his focus on spending more time with his children.

It is a known fact that Brady missed out on a lot of family time when he was away playing football. Moreover, there were reports that Gisele decided to leave Tom because he was too focussed on football and wasn’t giving ample time to her and the kids. While sources close to both the stars had denied all such reports, many fans still believe that football was indeed the main reason why the celebs went on separate ways.

Nevertheless, Tom is now spending quality time with his kids. In fact, he has taken an year off after retiring from the NFL as he wants to enjoy as much as he can with his wonderful children. Will he soon get back into the dating game? Only time will tell.