Tom Brady Superfan Veronika Rajek Reveals Her ‘Favorite Part’ of Daily Workout in Another Sizzling Instagram Video

Veronika Rajek has become a massive entity in the NFL world over the past few months. Her love for the sport and especially for the GOAT Tom Brady is undeniable. After all, NFL fans have played a massive role in helping her set popularity records on social media.

The Slovakian model has quickly gained over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and is expected to add more to the list in the near future. This is because along with expressing her affection for football, from time to time, Veronika ends up breaking the internet by showing off her extremely lean and fit physique.

Veronika Rajek shares another racy gym video

Standing 5 ft 11 in tall, Veronika is very particular about her body. She aims to inspire people to take up fitness through her gym videos and photos which often end up getting a lot of attention online. Most recently, Rajek shared another video which she had shot inside of a gym.

However, this time around, instead of exercising, Rajek was seen doing “silly stuff” in proper gym attire. “Doing silly things after a workout is one of my fav parts of the workout,” Veronika wrote while sharing a video in which she was seen moving around in a quest to execute a few random poses.

Veronika Rajek aspires to be an SI covergirl

Rajek, who used to be a track and field athlete in her early years, changed her career path while she was only 14. The Slovakian star decided to make a career in the world of modeling and in super quick time, she has been able to achieve a lot of success.

Not long ago, Veronika was chosen by MSCHF to promote their Big Red Boots. The footwear brand is known for being unapologetically bold, so being a part of it is definitely going to add immensely to Rajek’s appeal among audiences.

As far as the Slovakian model’s future plans are concerned, in an interaction with The Sun, she had openly expressed interest in becoming an SI covergirl. While she has a lot left to achieve in order to ultimately make her way to the cover of Sports Illustrated, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she seems to be on the right path.