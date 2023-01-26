Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Wants to Have 4-5 Kids, Preferably Twins

Veronika Rajek has been one of the most talked about internet celebrities in recent times and the reason behind it is the growing perception that she might be dating the superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

All such rumors started when Tom scripted one of the greatest come from behind victories of all time against the Saints last month. Veronika was in the stands cheering for her favorite footballer and as soon as the contest ended, she wrote a detailed caption expressing how much she loves the Tampa Bay superstar.

Since then, Rajek has been posting stories on a consistent basis, hinting that there might be some truth to the Brady-dating rumors. However, many fans and experts are opining that the Slovakian bombshell is just cleverly utilizing the hype around Tom to ultimately gain more eyeballs.

One major argument that supports the above stated theory is that Rajek is actually married. But there isn’t much information available online about her husband, not even on Veronika’s Instagram profile.

Veronika Rajek wants to have 4 or 5 kids but isn’t sure about enjoying pregnancy

Recently, Veronika appeared on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she answered a number of questions about her personal life. She stated that she isn’t too keen to go back to her home country Slovakia. The reason behind it, as per Rajek, is that people in Slovakia don’t respect OnlyFans models.

Moreover, when the conversation shifted to what Rajek would want her dream-man to be like, she had clearly stated that she wants someone tall. Rajek had claimed that anyone less than 6 feet doesn’t really stand a chance to date her.

In fact, around an year ago, Rajek had posted a video answering the questions posed by her fans through Instagram. “Would you date someone short, 5 ft 6, or taller, 6 ft?” a fan asked to which Rajek replied by saying, “in the past, I was dating shorter guys but I know that they weren’t feeling comfy and for me it look, I don’t know, funny.”

After this, when someone asked if Veronika wants to have kids, her response was, “I want 4 or 5 kids. I know its crazy but I hope that I’ll have twins because I don’t think I’ll be enjoying (pregnancy).”

Veronika sure wants a big family. As far as Tom is concerned, he already has a big family, so it will be interesting to see if the two stars end up getting together or not in the near future.

