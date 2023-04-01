Travis and Jason Kelce Reflect on Antonio Brown’s Infamous Flying Kick as They Chide the NFL for Not Allowing Punching to Be Legal

Whenever one talks about a threat to a player’s safety on the gridiron, a few moments immediately pop up in one’s mind. Perhaps the most prominent one is Antonio Brown and his infamous flying kick against Spencer Lanning. Now his move is becoming the rallying cry for Jason Kelcce, who is becoming a massive proponent of more violent NFL moves.

Brown’s infamous move came back in 2014, during a Steelers vs Browns game. Brown, who was trying to return a punt, had already dodged several players before ending up in front of Lanning. Of all the moves he could have pulled, Brown attempted to leap over Lanning, which did not end as expected. Instead, he mistimed his jump and planted his right cleat straight into Lanning’s facemask, kicking him over.

Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce should be allowed to attempt flying kicks

Antonio Brown’s move was brought to focus during a recent episode of ‘The New Heights’. The show is hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, more famous for being the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl game. The brothers seemed disappointed that the NFL did not listen to their suggestions about letting punching be a legal move during games. “You can push, but you can’t fight?” asks Jason.

When Travis brought up Antonio’s infamous flying kick, Jason suggested that Travis should be allowed to do that during games. “You should be allowed to do that too,” Jason says. When Travis disagrees, he asks, “Why not if you get to stiff arm, why can’t you stiff kick cleats? What’s the difference?”. It seems Jason might be underestimating what sort of kicking power Travis might be packing.

Antonio Brown only attracted a slap on the wrist as a punishment for his move

While his kick looked a lot scary when it happened, it seems not everyone was too bothered about it. Even Lanning, who was at the receiving end of the kick. In fact, he thought he’d be able to talk to Antonio Brown and laugh it off. “I wasn’t angry or anything like that. It was just sort of shocking. I was just going to laugh… I was going to laugh about it and let it be,” Lanning said.

Brown was fined a total of $8,200 for the move, but he wasn’t suspended for any games. It was widely acknowledged that Brown had no ill intent and that the accident was just that, an accident. However, looking at how he has changed over the years, one could get suspicious about his intentions back then. Was that move a sign of Brown’s changing attitude?