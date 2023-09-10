Following in GOAT Tom Brady’s Footsteps, Aaron Rodgers Aims at Stretching His Playing Career Till 45; “Don’t Want to Be a One & Done Here”

East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the first offensive series for the Jets in the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season. Credit: © Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers was once on the brink of walking away from the NFL after the end of his dismal 2022 season. However, he is now looking to follow in the footsteps of his senior and NFL GOAT Tom Brady, who stayed active at the highest level till 45 years of age.

Rodgers signed for the New York Jets leaving the Green Bay Packers this offseason after playing for nearly two decades for them. Rodgers recently made it clear that he didn’t join the Jets just for a year. He seems to be thoroughly enjoying his stay in New York. Moreover, the Jets QB has his eyes set on staying competitive for another 5-6 years.

40 is the New 30 for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been around the block for quite some time now. He’s entering his 19th pro season with the Jets. However, upon listening to Rodgers, it’s pretty clear that the NFL veteran is far from over. Rodgers is thinking of going down the same road as Tom Brady. Talking to Steve Serby of the New York Post about the same, the 39-year-old quarterback recently said,

“I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago, I would have said probably not. But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility, where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly.”

Aaron Rodgers truly believes that he’ll not be a one-season wonder at the Big Apple. “Oh definitely, yeah definitely. I’d love to play a few years here, not sure if that few is two, or three or … I mean, five would kind of get me to 45. But I definitely don’t want to be a one-and-done here,” Aaron told Serby. Clearly Rodgers wants to stay at the Jets for more than a year, this became even more evident when he took a substantial $35 million pay cut in order to enable the New York Jets to revamp their roster.

Tom Brady played till 45, and he did that in quite some style. So, why not Rodgers? The Jets fans would love it. Heck, the NFL world will love it. Aaron is a legend already, and he is showing no signs of stopping. Rodgers will be taking the field for his much awaited debut against the Bills on September 12.

Rodgers is Living the Dream at the Big Apple

Aaron Rodgers is loving his new life with the New York Jets, and he’s not shy about expressing it. It was not an easy decision to sever ties with the Green Bay Packers. However, after a four-day darkness retreat, Rodgers came to the conclusion that a move away from the Wisconsin area would do him good.

During a recent appearance on WFAN, the seasoned quarterback shared his thoughts on the transition from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets. He said, “It’s really been better than I could have expected. It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream and that this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout the week every single week that I’ve been here.” Aaron Rodgers is definitely living the dream and the New York Jets are making sure that he feels right at home.