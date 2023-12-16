Popular Podcasters Predict a Ravens-Niners Super Bowl Matchup Based on Conspiracy Theory That’s Proven True for Past Two Years

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Every year, as the league is about to enter the postseason, NFL fans come up with unique predictions of which two teams will play in the Super Bowl. Keeping simple predictions aside, some even claim that the NFL is scripted, which has been a hilarious topic in the sporting world for some time now. However, recently, popular podcasters addressed a conspiracy theory that is making everyone question the league’s integrity once again.

‘The Makeshift Project’ posted a clip of their podcast on Instagram, where they predicted the Super Bowl finalists based on a conspiracy theory. In the video, the podcasters discussed a theory linking the colors and elements of Super Bowl logos to the teams participating in the big game. They also gave examples of the past two championship games where the colors of the logo matched with the teams participating in the game.

They explained that for the 2021 season, the Super Bowl game was held in Los Angeles, and the logo’s colors were orange and yellow. The logo resembled the jersey colors of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, both of which made it to the final. Similarly, in the last season, the Super Bowl LVII logo was red and green, which matched the colors of the finalists, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Can Logo Theory Predict the Super Bowl LVIII Matchup?

The discussion on the podcast then focused on the current season’s Super Bowl LVIII logo, which is proposed to be a mix of red and purple. This led them to speculate that the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens might end up playing the NFL championship game this year.

Once NFL fans heard the podcaster discussing this theory, they were quick to express their two cents in the comments.

One fan stated, “Would be very interesting to see if it holds!! Very well could be “

Another fan said, “It’s pretty likely the Ravens are better than usual”

A user mentioned, “I stand by this”

Someone expressed, “NFL is rigged “

The league has entered Week 15, and if we look at the current leaderboard, the Baltimore Ravens leads the AFC with a 10-3 record. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers hold the top NFC seed with the same number of wins. Both teams are playing exceptionally well and have the best betting odds to reach the Super Bowl.

In the past two seasons, this theory seemed to predict the teams in the Super Bowl accurately. So, could this theory turn out to be right once more?