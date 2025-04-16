“Travis Hunter is Not Randy Moss or Deion Sanders”: Ryan Clark Wants NFL Teams to Let the Two-Way Star Play WR and CB If they Draft Him

Despite the 2025 NFL Draft being less than two weeks away, NFL teams are seemingly no closer to figuring out the puzzle that is Travis Hunter. With the former Buffalo having now stated that he will retire if he is not allowed to play on both sides of the ball, former player turned analyst, Ryan Clark, is imploring the league’s upper brass to allow Hunter to play on both offense and defense.

With Hunter being the only player in FBS history to record 1,000 receiving yards, 90+ catches, and at least two interceptions in a single season, Clark believes that the 21-year-old prospect should be allowed to prove himself at the next level.

During his most recent appearance on NFL Live, the former Pittsburgh Steeler asserted that the former Colorado Buffalo is a one-of-a-kind prospect. Suggesting that his draft value is inherently tied to his two-way capabilities, Clark surmised that limiting Hunter as a player would directly impact the value of him as a draft pick.

“If you’re not going to play Travis Hunter on both sides of the football, then you don’t need to draft Travis Hunter in the top three. Travis Hunter is not a top-three pick at wide receiver… He is not Randy Moss… Travis Hunter is not a top-three pick on the defensive side of the ball… He’s not Deion Sanders… He’s not them… If you don’t draft Travis Hunter to play both sides of the football, you waste a pick early.”

Hunter produced historic snap counts throughout his 2024 Heisman trophy winning campaign, showcasing a level of durability and athleticism that is unlike any other. While it remains to be seen whether his game will transition to the next level of play, he has certainly earned his right to an honest attempt.

A versatile weapon that could be implemented during the most crucial moments of a game, regardless of whether his team has the ball or not, the skill-set of Hunter has the potential to break the football meta. If that potential is taken away, he’s likely no long viewed as a top three pick.

Suffice to say, Clark is correct in suggesting that Hunter should be allowed to showcase the very skills that made him a potential top pick to begin with. The Cleveland Browns are currently the odds-on favorite to land him, but the franchise has a reputation for floundering on draft day.

Should the Browns elect to pass on Hunter as a two-way player and seek out the likes of Abdul Carter, there will be plenty of other teams willing to take a chance on him. The New England Patriots could still use a long-term option for Drake Maye on account of Stephon Diggs being 31 years old and less than a year removed from an ACL tear.

The New York Giants could be another name to watch out for. Sitting right behind Cleveland in the pecking order, the G-Men could look to use the diversity of Hunter to help patch some of the holes in their roster.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until April 24th arrives before they can know what to expect out of Hunter’s NFL debut.