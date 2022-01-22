“We deserve better than ending up this way.”: Jerry Jones has emotional reaction to playoffs loss and paints a gloomy picture for Dallas cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys and their playoff hopes once again came to an end. And Jerry Jones was not happy, to say the least.

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the playoffs with real confidence that the team could make a serious playoff run this year. But the season ended just like it has in years past.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

After the defeat, Jerry Jones put the entire team and the coaching staff on notice this Friday.

Jerry Jones believed the Dallas Cowboys deserved better this season

Jones appeared on 105.3 The FAN in Dallas and confirmed that the Cowboys deserve better after they lost to the 49ers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on how the season ended: “We deserve better than ending up this way. That’s how I feel today.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022

Jones also had a lot about Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan making it clear that he doesn’t want to hear about what the Cowboys are going to address this offseason to get better. He wants those things addressed during the season. “I got a lot to think about regarding these coaches.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022

Also Read: “You are no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets”: Troy Aikman crushes the Dallas cowboys for their embarrassing playoff exit against the 49ers