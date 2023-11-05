Dak Prescott ‘Efficiency Debate’ Results in a Memorable Back & Forth on SPEAK; “She Can be a Great Girlfriend, But She Ain’t Never Faithful”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has showcased his exceptional skills in the ongoing season. In the recent face-off against the Las Vegas Raiders, he played a pivotal role in their impressive 43-20 victory. Notably, in a recent segment on SPEAK, the former Packer’s WR James Jones expressed an optimistic outlook on the Cowboys’ QB.

In the Cowboys’ discussion on the show, James Jones voiced his confidence in Dak Prescott’s abilities. He noted that while Dak has already delivered impressive performances, his best is still ahead this season. The 30-year-old QB threw for 304 yards with a completion rate of 25 out of 31 pass attempts in the last game. He secured four touchdown passes, along with one interception, amassing a commendable 28.06 fantasy points in the game. However, LeSean McCoy, the other host, hilariously countered Jones’ view on Dak, who is yet to unveil his full potential.

The ex-football running back had a difficult time accepting Jones’ statement. McCoy challenged Jones, asking how he can have faith in Dak when he hasn’t yet delivered his standout performance. He expressed – “I struggle with that… I know she can be a great girlfriend, but she ain’t never faithful. That don’t make sense! You have never seen him do it in a big stage but you think he can do it?”

James Jones Backs Dak for Victory Over the Eagles

The Cowboys are set to face off against the Eagles in Philadelphia this Sunday. It is a highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the NFC East. The Eagles stand out as the sole team with just one loss this season. Despite this, James Jones remained firm in his belief, stating that Dak Prescott and his team would deliver a strong performance and secure a victory against the Eagles. Jones stated,

“I got the cowboys, and the reason I have the Cowboys is I believe that this is one of those games that Dak Prescott is going to show up in and show out and win a game for his team against a really good opponent. But I’m also gonna say this on family with Coach Mike, but I’m off the bandwagon if that does not come out here and play well.”

Super Bowl champ James Jones further remarked that if the Cowboys were to lose against the Eagles, he would officially jump off the bandwagon. McCoy playfully urged him to put it in writing. The banter between the two was nothing short of entertaining, and now all that’s left is to await the outcome of the upcoming game to see who emerges victorious.

The Cowboys and the Eagles have faced off 128 times, with the Cowboys holding a winning record of 73-55 in the series. In their most recent five encounters, the Eagles have suffered defeat in four games. In the previous season, the Cowboys and the Eagles crossed paths twice, each team securing one victory apiece.