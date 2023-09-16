“The Disrespect”: Travis & Jason Kelce’s Older Brother Shawn Breaks Silence on Being Overshadowed by Famous Siblings in a Hilarious Video

Not many people know that Jason and Travis Kelce have a third sibling, the eldest of all the Kelce brothers, Shawn. The oldest and the least known Kelce brother exploited this fact to create a super hilarious video on social media with his mother Donna Kelce.

Shawn jokingly displayed how much it hurts for him to be known by the popularity of his siblings. The video features how his mother consoles him for never making it into the NFL like his younger brothers. Looks like comparisons between siblings never stop, even if you make it to the top.

NFL World Can’t Believe Shawn Kelce is Real

Through the humorous video addressing “the disrespect” of being the lesser-known Kelce brother, Shawn is attracting a lot of attention. Shawn says in the video clip, “I’m not going to lie, it’s rough sometimes.” He was talking about the challenges of living in the shadows of his famous NFL siblings, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

One of the standout moments of the video is when Shawn mentions his own podcast, aptly named the ‘Kelcecast’. He humorously reveals that listeners often stumble upon his podcast by accident while searching for Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, ‘New Heights‘. This comedic take on his sibling rivalry has resonated with many fans who gave their reaction on X.

The lighthearted approach to his famous brothers Jason and Travis’ fame has definitely shifted the limelight towards Shawn for once.

Shawn Kelce Has Kept Himself Away from the Limelight

There’s not much credible information available about Shawn Kelce. His day-to-day scenarios and living situation is also not clear. Currently, it remains a mystery whether Shawn still resides in his mother’s basement. As far as his profession is concerned, that also remains undisclosed to the public.

Donna Kelce commented on the situation, saying, “I’ve always said Shawn had his own special gifts. I just wish he would move out of my basement.” It’s probable that he has a separate family and is choosing to keep those details under wraps. Maybe, one day we will see Shawn on the ‘New Heights’ podcast and get to know more about him through his brothers.