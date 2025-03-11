Travis Hunter Details How a Stalker Followed Him From the Airport: “Good Thing They Had Security With Me”

Despite all of the glitz and glamor that comes with being a celebrity athlete, there are also some inherent downsides. Now having to contend with the fact that he will forever be followed, chastised, or potentially harassed, anytime he is in public, Travis Hunter admitted to having already dealt with his first stalker experience.

Ever since the two-way phenom first burst onto the scene in 2023, Hunter has been subjugated to more than his fair share of criticisms and media exposure. Having dealt with everything from traditional sports banter to having the status of his relationship with his girlfriend openly mocked and questioned, the 21-year-old star has seen the other side to fame more than enough times already.

On the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the former Colorado Buffalo recalled running into his first stalker. After conveniently running into the same fan multiple times despite moving to different locations, Hunter realized that something strange was going on.

“I have seen this person everywhere, from the time I got out the airport to the special event I was at. After the special event, he was everywhere. It was just weird. Good thing they had security with me, cause it’s just like, bro, how do you know every move I’m making? That was insane.”

Thankfully, there’s plenty of positives to his life that outweigh the negatives. In an attempt to remind him of that, his podcast and media partner, Darius Sanders, wanted to know which of Sanders’ collegiate performances he felt was most underrated.

Despite noting that “all of our games were televised,” the Big 12’s bell cow believes that there is at least one of his performances that has gone underappreciated. Citing his 2023 performance against UCLA, Hunter touted his first interception of the game being a more than memorable play for him.

His co-host, however, pointed to his showing against Jackson State as being a career-defining performance.

“The game where you had the first pick, and you got a touchdown reception in the same game. A lot of people tend to forget about those… It was kind of like; Oh. There he is! We’d been waiting on it.”

Unfortunately for Hunter, the conversation shifted back towards being sour after he was asked about the one food that he would never be willing to try again. Labelling the green as “trash,” the premiere talent of the 2025 NFL Draft deemed asparagus to be the worst vegetable on the planet. “I refuse to eat it again.”

The former Buffalo will continue to produce future episodes of his podcast prior to traveling to Green Bay, Wisconsin for draft day, where he is all but guaranteed to be selected by one of the top three teams at this year’s event.