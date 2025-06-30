mobile app bar

Latest Deshaun Watson Update May Hurt Shedeur Sanders’ Chances of Becoming a Starter

Reese Patanjo
Published

Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson (L), Shedeur Sanders (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson has stayed out of the spotlight in Cleveland’s ultra-competitive quarterback room. However, recent updates on his Achilles rehab suggest he could make a comeback very soon. That development makes the crowded room an even bigger challenge for rookie Shedeur Sanders to navigate in his quest to become the starter.

When Watson went down with his Achilles tear during Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was clear he was done for the rest of the season and likely most of the 2025–26 campaign as well. Achilles tears are among the most devastating injuries for an NFL player, typically taking 6–9 months to heal, if not longer.

Additionally, Watson re-tore his Achilles during recovery and had to undergo a second surgery. So, the idea of him playing this upcoming season had largely fallen off the radar for fans and even the Browns’ coaching staff. They’re carrying four quarterbacks into training camp because of the injury: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco.

But new reports suggest that Watson is ahead of schedule in his Achilles rehab. How far ahead? Some say he could be ready to practice in pads by October.

The idea of Watson playing this upcoming season sounded crazy early in the offseason, but now it’s looking more and more like a possibility. What’s most interesting about it is that Watson would throw a wrench into the massive plans Cleveland has for their quarterback room in 2025–26.

With the amount of money Watson is making, if he’s healthy, he will undoubtedly start over any other option on the team. Yet the team has seemingly committed to letting Pickett and Flacco interchange duties while Gabriel and Shedeur duke it out as the next man up. So, if Watson gains favor over all options, it would all but crush Shedeur’s chances to start.

It’s unfortunate for the former Colorado Buffalo because all reports suggested that he’s looked great since arriving with the Browns. He’s looked accurate and like he can go toe-to-toe against professional competition. But as a 5th-round pick, he might find himself without a team if Watson eventually returns.

We’ll see what ends up transpiring as the season inches closer. Just because Watson is healthy doesn’t mean he’s the best option for the Browns. He struggled mightily with them in his first three seasons.

Some analysts like Chad Johnson simply think the QB’s confidence is shot and that he doesn’t have it anymore. So, Cleveland should remain patient and not jump the gun on any decisions for the time being. 

