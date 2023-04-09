“Finally We Have a Daughter”: Christian McCaffrey’s Mom’s Emotional Reaction to Her Son’s Engagement Melts the Hearts of NFL Fans

Star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey and Miss Universe 2012 are engaged! Olivia Culpo and McCaffrey recently announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts. The happy couple shared beautiful black-and-white pictures of themselves.

In the pictures, the San Francisco 49ers RB was down on one knee while Culpo covered her face with her palms in shock and happiness. The couple has been dating for four years, which is since 2019, and now they shared the news that everyone has been waiting for.

Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite player starting a new chapter of his life. CMC’s mom’s reply, though, won the internet and probably melted the hearts of many fans.

Christian McCaffrey’s mother’s endearing reaction to son’s engagement pics goes viral

McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, wrote in the comment section of Christian and Culpo’s post: “Finally, we have a daughter. I love you both so much.” Thousands of fans liked her reply and congratulated her on her son’s happiness. Sophia Culpo, Olivia’s sister, also commented: “WOOOOHOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! Finalllyyyyyyy. I always wanted a brother my age twins!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

The legendary running back, Shannon Sharpe, also congratulated his “nephew” after hearing the big news. The 49ers player proposed to his girlfriend while they were on a getaway in Utah with their pup Oliver Sprinkles standing by!

How did Culpo and McCaffrey meet?

The two sparked romance rumors back in May 2019. CMC liked a photo of the model on Instagram. Then, a few months later, the two were seen taking a vacation to Mexico together.

Olivia had to break her rule against dating athletes again because she had doubts after her previous failed relationship. But McCaffrey was different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey)

The two met because they were set up by friends, as she once shared on their third anniversary. She also wrote that, though she wasn’t ready to date, she took the chance. “I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance,” she wrote. “The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more.”

Despite having to be separated during football season, Culpo and McCaffrey’s relationship is based on deep faith, as she has stated.

Despite the distance they have to contend with as he travels, Culpo has supported McCaffrey since he was moved from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers last year. The former Miss Universe praised her beau on Instagram after learning that he will be relocating to the West Coast.