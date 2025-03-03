“Travis Hunter Looks Like Randy Moss With the Ball in His Hand”: Dan Orlovsky Explains Why the Two-Way Star Shouldn’t Be Limited to CB

Travis Hunter has been adamant about his two-way abilities since day one, yet NFL pundits continue trying to shoehorn him into a single position. More often than not, he’s projected as a cornerback rather than a wideout. But Dan Orlovsky believes it would be a travesty to limit the Heisman winner to just one role. In fact, the former QB says Hunter reminds him of a receiver who dominated up north in purple and gold for years.

Hunter has been repeatedly questioned about whether he will play one position or two in the NFL. At every turn, he has assured people that he will give both ways a go. Yet, scouts and analysts who watch his tape believe he is more talented as a cornerback. This has led many to think that whichever team drafts him will use him primarily as a corner while incorporating some special red-zone packages for him as a part-time receiver.

However, Orlovsky thinks that if a team shrinks Hunter’s offensive opportunities to just 10-15 per game, it would be shortchanging him as a player. He argues that Hunter’s receiving talent outweighs his cornerbacking abilities, even comparing him to the great Randy Moss.

“I want to be respectful here… I think he can do whatever he wants. When I watch the tape, I’m like, and I say this with all reverence, he looks like the guy that played in Minnesota for a long time years ago. Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, Travis Hunter looks like Randy Moss with the ball in his hands,” Orlovsky said.

It’s hard to compare a guy who hasn’t even played in the big league yet to one of the greats, but Orlovsky sees shades of Moss in Hunter. The height is slightly off, but the hands and ball skills are similar and undeniable.

A team would be holding itself back by limiting Hunter to just 10-15 offensive snaps per game as well. He can make tough contested catches and delivers electrifying runs after the catch. Building on that, Orlovsky offered yet another comparison for Hunter.

“Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill, so as great of a corner as he is, and I’m sure he’s gonna play both. His wide receiving skill and talent would be an easy decision for me. Dude, you’re playing wideout.”

It’s hard to disagree with Orlovsky here. At the very least, we should let Hunter try playing both full-time, even if only for a little while. It’s why he’s such a sought-after prospect, won a Heisman last year, so why not let him show fans his unique skill set?

Time is a recurring argument against Hunter playing both ways. Critics say, “He won’t have the time for both positional meetings,” or ask, “What’s the most efficient use of his time?” But we need to pump the brakes. These are problems that haven’t even come up yet. Why don’t we let Hunter see if he can do both before we start making such claims?

That said, there’s certainly no way Hunter can play both ways for his entire career—his body will wear down eventually. But for now, the team that drafts him should take advantage of his youth and let him run wild.