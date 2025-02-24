mobile app bar

“There’s Enough Film Out There on Shedeur Sanders”: Chad Johnson Backs Deion’s Son for Choosing Not to Throw at the Combine

Suresh Menon
Published

Chad Johnson, Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Chad Johnson [Left], Deion and Shedeur Sanders [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

At the NFL Combine, draft prospects showcase their athletic prowess to distinguish themselves from their peers in the same position. However, when you are a talent like Shedeur Sanders, it is not strictly necessary. Especially since numerous videos showing his abilities speak for themselves. While Sanders’ decision not to participate at the Combine has upset many people online, Chad Johnson is not among them. He made his position clear—Deion Sanders’ son has made the right call.

Unfortunately for Shedeur, not everyone on social media is on the same page. Since the news broke that he would not be working out at the NFL Combine, many accused the quarterback of avoiding the event to mask his weak arm strength.

Others, meanwhile, saw this as a strategic move, claiming that throwing at Colorado’s Pro Day would help him shine the brightest.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, however, Ocho came to Shedeur Sanders’ defense. In the former Bengals WR’s eyes, the Buffs star is not among the QBs who need to prove themselves at the Combine. “I don’t have a problem with that—not at all. There’s enough film out there on Shedeur Sanders. We know he can throw the ball, so there’s no need to throw in front of scouts,” he stated before elaborating further on his point.

“If the scouts want to see him throw, they just need to turn on the film. He has plenty of tape from Jackson State to Colorado—even from high school… Some quarterbacks need to showcase their arm talent and agility at the Combine—Shedeur is not one of them.”

Ocho also feels that the Pro Day is the real deal for someone like Shedeur Sanders, as it allows him to give his best in a controlled and familiar environment. With that in mind, Johnson urged the scouts to show up at Boulder in April. “If scouts want to see him throw, they can come out to Pro Day. There’s no need to throw at the Combine,” said the Nightcap co-host.

The fact of the matter is that the only fundamental trait that can be identified in a QB at an NFL Combine is arm strength—arguably the weakest weapon in Shedeur Sanders’ arsenal.

But that should not be too much of a concern. The likes of Joe Montana have proved that a QB can achieve greatness despite possessing a not-so-explosive arm.

That being said, a poor showing at the Combine could invite more criticism for Shedeur.

Moreover, having Shedeur throw at Colorado’s Pro Day could draw more attention to his elder brother, Shilo Sanders, who was controversially snubbed by the NFL Combine.

All things considered, Shedeur Sanders’ decision to skip the NFL Combine makes a lot of sense—contrary to general opinion.

