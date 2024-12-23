Travis Hunter Names One Heisman Winner Who He Would Love to Team Up With in His Prime

In his latest YouTube video, Travis Hunter was asked to name one former Heisman winner he would have loved to team up with in his prime. Without hesitation, the Buffs star chose Cam Newton as his top pick.

Travis backed his choice by reminding fans about the huge role Cam played in his formative years. Here’s the context: Hunter is amongst the most notable alumni of Cam’s C1N program. And this 7v7 initiative, as the two-way player admitted, helped him grow as a person.

Hunter revealed that his time at C1N coincided with a period in his life when people were trying to use the Heisman winner for their own benefit. Thankfully, Cam took him under his tutelage and took care of him like a younger brother. So, it’s no surprise that Travis wants to share the field with the former NFL MVP, as it would be a really emotional moment for him.

“It would be Cam Newton. That’s my coach. He matured me a little bit more. All the main people that was in my life, you know, Cam Newton, came and he took me. You know people were trying to use me and stuff, but he took me off them, put me on his team and took care of me.”

The relationship between Cam and Travis is a truly special one. Cam proved his love for Hunter recently by marking his attendance at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. This is a big deal because he had promised himself never to go to the Heisman Trophy ceremony after his victory in 2010.

Back then, Cam’s father, Cecil, was debarred from attending his son’s Heisman ceremony as the NCAA found him involved “in a pay-for-play scheme” during Cam’s attempted recruitment to Mississippi State University. So, the fact that Cam Newton made an appearance for Travis Hunter, more than a decade later, shows how much the Buffs star means to him.

Fans, under Travis Hunter’s YouTube video, were naturally not surprised upon hearing his answer. In fact, they let their love known for the bromance between the two players and appreciated Hunter for not forgetting his mentor:

While Hunter has been lucky with his incredible talent and genetics, it’s impossible to overlook the amazing mentors surrounding him. Be it Deion Sanders or Cam Newton, he is truly blessed when it comes to having role models in his life.