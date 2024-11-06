mobile app bar

Travis Hunter Prioritizes Colorado’s Playoffs Over the Heisman Trophy; Plans to “Wear a Watch” for Shedeur Sanders

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Hunter

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After Week 10 of college football, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are joint favorites (+200) to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. However, the two-way star isn’t overly concerned about the top player award. Instead, his priority is Colorado’s playoff hopes, as they are currently tied for second in the Big 12 Conference.

In an interview on the 2Legendary podcast, Travis shared his thoughts, hinting that he wouldn’t mind missing out on the Heisman Trophy if it meant the Colorado Buffaloes made it to the playoffs.

“Somebody asked me yesterday, would you rather go to the college football playoffs or win the Heisman? The first thing I said is college football playoffs, ’cause the Heisman will come if we get to the college football playoffs. We got to get there first. We’ve got to dominate and win.”

Currently, Colorado (6-2) is in a favorable position, but the game against Texas Tech (6-3) is crucial for Deion Sanders and his team to secure a playoff spot. Realistically, the Buffaloes need to win three of their next four games to stay in playoff contention.

With tough matchups upcoming against Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma, it won’t be easy after the Kansas game. But it’s not an impossible challenge for Coach Prime and his team.

While Travis remains less focused on the Heisman, his friend and Buffaloes star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was still curious about what the WR would do if he did win.

Why Hunter wants to wear a watch for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur is known for his watch celebrations, where he flexes his wrist. While fans love it, some critics have taken issue with it. In 2023, after a confrontation with coach Jay Norvell, Shedeur’s wrist flex was seen by some as a sign of disrespect.

But Travis doesn’t share that view. Instead, he revealed two things he would do if he won the Heisman Trophy, one of which referenced Shedeur’s signature watch celebration.

“First thing I’m definitely doing is wearing a watch. Just so I can hit yours, you know what I mean. But I’m definitely going to wear a watch just for you, and I’m going to shout out to the team, bro. ‘Cause without the team, bro, we couldn’t get this far, and I can’t get an individual award without the team. So that’s my main thing.”

While the Heisman Trophy is not Travis and Shedeur’s top priority, what matters most to the duo is getting Colorado into the playoffs. And this stance will certainly make Coach Prime even happier.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these