Travis Hunter Prioritizes Colorado’s Playoffs Over the Heisman Trophy; Plans to “Wear a Watch” for Shedeur Sanders

After Week 10 of college football, Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are joint favorites (+200) to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. However, the two-way star isn’t overly concerned about the top player award. Instead, his priority is Colorado’s playoff hopes, as they are currently tied for second in the Big 12 Conference.

Advertisement

In an interview on the 2Legendary podcast, Travis shared his thoughts, hinting that he wouldn’t mind missing out on the Heisman Trophy if it meant the Colorado Buffaloes made it to the playoffs.

“Somebody asked me yesterday, would you rather go to the college football playoffs or win the Heisman? The first thing I said is college football playoffs, ’cause the Heisman will come if we get to the college football playoffs. We got to get there first. We’ve got to dominate and win.”

Currently, Colorado (6-2) is in a favorable position, but the game against Texas Tech (6-3) is crucial for Deion Sanders and his team to secure a playoff spot. Realistically, the Buffaloes need to win three of their next four games to stay in playoff contention.

With tough matchups upcoming against Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma, it won’t be easy after the Kansas game. But it’s not an impossible challenge for Coach Prime and his team.

While Travis remains less focused on the Heisman, his friend and Buffaloes star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was still curious about what the WR would do if he did win.

Why Hunter wants to wear a watch for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur is known for his watch celebrations, where he flexes his wrist. While fans love it, some critics have taken issue with it. In 2023, after a confrontation with coach Jay Norvell, Shedeur’s wrist flex was seen by some as a sign of disrespect.

But Travis doesn’t share that view. Instead, he revealed two things he would do if he won the Heisman Trophy, one of which referenced Shedeur’s signature watch celebration.

“First thing I’m definitely doing is wearing a watch. Just so I can hit yours, you know what I mean. But I’m definitely going to wear a watch just for you, and I’m going to shout out to the team, bro. ‘Cause without the team, bro, we couldn’t get this far, and I can’t get an individual award without the team. So that’s my main thing.”

While the Heisman Trophy is not Travis and Shedeur’s top priority, what matters most to the duo is getting Colorado into the playoffs. And this stance will certainly make Coach Prime even happier.