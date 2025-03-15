Travis Hunter Reflects on Being Coached by Cam Newton When Playing 7-on-7

The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly 40 days away. And yet, there are more than a few teams that could benefit from a versatile talent like him. One of them is Colorado’s two-way superstar Travis Hunter. He will be participating in drills during the Big 12’s Pro Day, which is being held from March 18 to March 20.

With that in mind, Hunter will be laser-focused on the present and his last opportunity to impress coaches and possibly alter his draft destination. However, such a momentous occasion in an NFL prospect’s life also brings moments of reflection — remembering the people, especially coaches, who helped shape them into the player they are today.

There are many such people for Hunter, not the least of which is Deion Sanders, his coach at both Jackson State and the Colorado Buffaloes. However, there’s another famous NFL star who was teaching Hunter even before he got to Coach Prime: Cam Newton.

The 2015 NFL MVP has run a 7-on-7 football camp/tournament since 2011. One of the many success stories coming out of it was Hunter. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner reflected on his relationship with Newton and how much fun those 7-on-7 camps were back in the day.

“Playing 7-on-7 was just super fun. You get to meet a lot of kids, a lot of different guys, and get coached by Cam Newton, so. Getting coached by an NFL vet and player, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, I hope. That was like, super cool, super fun,” Hunter said on his podcast.

The pair originally met at a 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta, where Newton approached Hunter and asked him to join his team. Since then, they’ve been locked in, according to Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Edmonds.

“And my son from that day, he made a decision. ‘Hey, I’m gonna go play with Cam.’ I was behind him with his decision that he made, and that turned out to be the best thing for him.”

With polarizing former NFL stars like Coach Prime and Cam Newton in his ear, Hunter will have all the advantages of experience that he could ask for. Both Prime and Newton navigated some choppy waters throughout their careers. No doubt they will help the top-5 projected pick avoid any issues that they had to deal with during their own illustrious careers.

It's clear that Travis Hunter is a much more reserved personality than that pair anyway. Whoever drafts him is not only going to get a starting-caliber cornerback and a starting-caliber wideout. They'll get a star player who seems to have no diva potential.