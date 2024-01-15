As Josh Allen Pummels Through the Steelers, Antonio Brown Puts The Blame of the Loss on One Player

Antonio Brown played his best for the Steelers. Fans in Pittsburgh still remember him and even vouch for him, showing the love he has created for himself, especially performing at the highest level. And it doesn’t get bigger than the NFL Playoffs. Steelers went into half time against the Buffalo Bills at 21-7. It was a tiring, humiliating first half for Steelers with multiple interceptions, fumbles and just a team that looked like a shadow of its dominant regular season self. The saving grace was the one touchdown that came at the very end of the half after a blocked punt.

And Antonio Brown offers an explanation:

Brown isn’t all that wrong. Even with Cam Hayward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers still miss the fear created by the presence of TJ Watt. The DPOY level linebacker always poses the threat for a takedown, a sack or even a forced fumble. But with no TJ Watt, it seems the turnovers have been few and far between. Even the chances created by the defense, came late in the second half.

On the last play of the first half, the defense came alive. As Stephon Diggs found nowhere to go in one play and Markus Golden took down Josh Allen, in the pocket on the next play. It was a delight to see Bills’ go down when teams have found it particularly difficult to sack against them.

And here, Antonio Brown provides an obvious yet important input. Fans even went as far as asking him to come back to Pittsburgh, saying that even without him they don’t win playoff games.

Antonio Brown Finds Mixed Reactions on TJ Watt Comment

Out with a knee injury, TJ Watt looks like the soul of the defense. His absence has really affected the team. And that’s the main point of AB’s short analysis. And fans have all kinds of responses to AB. Some are saying maybe he should make a comeback and they find it difficult to win without him:

While others pointed out why TJ Watt is so integral:

And there were also a few fans who do not believe the team can get it done with Tomlin calling the shots:

