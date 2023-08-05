Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany’s Secret Foot Tattoo That Means “Eternal Love & Lasting Loyalty” Sparks Intrigue on Twitter

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL power couple Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, or rather, on their skin. Both have adorned their bodies with tattoos that express their love and devotion to each other. Recently, Brittany Mahomes shared a snap on a yacht, revealing a new tattoo on her foot.

However, the ink has sparked intrigue among Twitter fans, who allege that the tattoo is a symbol of polygamy. As the speculation continues, Brittany has not publicly commented on the true meaning behind her new ink, leaving fans to wonder and speculate.

Brittany Mahomes’ New Tattoo Sparks Intrigue Among Fans

Brittany Mahomes recently shared a snap of her foot, revealing a new tattoo design—an intricate heart with an infinity sign crossing it. The black and white symbol carries a profound meaning, signifying eternal love and lasting loyalty. Many fans have praised the tattoo, interpreting it as a beautiful expression of Brittany’s love for her husband.

However, the tattoo has also sparked intrigue among some Twitter fans, who have alleged that if the symbol were a red heart with a blue infinity sign, it would signify polygamy. This speculation has led to mixed reactions from fans, with some defending Brittany’s choice and others offering their own interpretations.

One user on Twitter, Starcade Media, expressed their take on the matter, saying, “There’s a plethora of different meanings for this tattoo. The colors are what signify polygamous and hers is all black. The symbol itself, without the red heart or blue infinity sign color, simply means eternal love or lasting loyalty. Irresponsible post.”

One fan replied to the speculation, saying, “Looks like maybe you know….. it could just mean infinite love for him.. I’m just thinking tho….”

Another user added, “Could be she saw the tattoo and took it to mean ‘infinite love’ or something to that effect and got it to show her love for her husband. People need to stop trying to figure out somebody’s reasoning and just let it be.”

Amidst the debate, it is evident that fans have different interpretations of Brittany Mahomes’ new tattoo, with some emphasizing the symbol’s true significance of enduring love and loyalty between Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

The Mahomes’ Love in Ink: Brittany’s Kids’ Names and Patrick’s Tattoo Collection

The love of tattoos is evident in the Mahomes household, as both Brittany and Patrick have embraced body art to commemorate significant moments in their lives. After the birth of their son Bronze, Brittany added two more tattoos, each featuring the names of their beloved children, Sterling Skye and Bronze, inked in elegant cursive with their birth dates below. In total, she has four tattoos, as revealed during an Instagram Q&A.

While Brittany has shown her love through tattoos, Patrick is no stranger to body art himself. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback boasts an impressive collection of tattoos, although he tends to keep them hidden under his uniform during games. His tattoos are believed to hold personal meanings, but he has not publicly disclosed their significance.

The couple’s shared passion for tattoos reflects their deep bond and commitment to their growing family, and it’s evident that their love is beautifully etched in ink.