Travis Hunter Reveals What He’ll Say to Keep the Earth Safe if Aliens Land at Halftime During His Game

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Travis Hunter has distanced himself from social media and its negativity, he hasn’t completely disappeared. He still hosts his YouTube show, giving fans a fun and interactive way to engage with him. Each week, fans present him with different scenarios and hypothetical situations, which he happily responds to in a segment called What Would Travis Do?

This week, a fan posed an out-of-this-world scenario to Hunter: What would he do if aliens landed in the middle of the field at halftime and tasked him with handling the situation—without knowing whether they were friendly or hostile?

The Heisman winner first joked that he would take a peaceful, diplomatic approach, urging the aliens to leave Earth without causing any trouble. But then, his curiosity took over. He admitted that he’d actually ask them to take him with them—on one condition.

“Leave us alone. We don’t want no problems. I might actually tell them to take me where they go at and then just agree to bring me back. I want to see where they are going to hide. They have to give me their word,” he said.

“No experiments allowed,” he added with a laugh.

No matter what UFO enthusiasts or tinfoil-hat believers might say, the alien scenario is far from reality. Thankfully, Travis will never have to deal with extraterrestrials landing at halftime but at least now we know there’s a solid chance we might lose him to outer space if he was given the chance.

Back in the real world, Hunter remains a phenomenal athlete, earning praise from fans and analysts alike. Yet, he remains largely unaware of the buzz—having distanced himself from social media and all its distractions.

Former NFL RB showers praise on Travis Hunter

The Heisman winner has chosen to stay off social media for his own peace of mind, avoiding the negativity that often comes with it. Instead, he’s focused on what truly matters—preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft and Combine.

However, while social media can be toxic, it’s also a place where people express admiration and appreciation. A perfect example came just a few days ago when Eddie George took to social media to praise Travis Hunter’s immense talent. Since Hunter isn’t online to see it, his co-host Boogie made sure to relay the message.

The former Titans running back described the Buffs’ star as a “generational talent.” George believes whichever team drafts him will need time to determine his best position—though he leans toward cornerback. But no matter where he lines up, George is certain Hunter will make an immediate impact whenever he gets the ball. And what did Hunter have to say about receiving such high praise from an NFL legend?

“He ain’t lying. Perfect description of me. I’m stupidly athletic. God gifted me to be the player I am and the person I am today. So Eddie not lying. He’s right.”

Being a ball-hawk, we believe Travis will likely focus more on playing as a DB. It’s because he wants to make plays and have the ball. Playing the receiver is dependent upon the QB and if and how many times he will throw you the ball. But as a Corner, he can make a difference in every play independently and the position is much harder to master. It’s always easy to find good receivers but not easy to find a good Corner. For now, we can only wait and see where the NFL winds take our dual threat star.