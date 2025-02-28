“Travis is Not a Bum, He’s an Ohio Guy”: Pat McAfee Raves About Taylor Swift And the Chiefs TE

Rumors of Travis Kelce’s retirement have been greatly exaggerated. The future Hall of Famer has no plans to ride off into the sunset with Taylor Swift just yet. While their 1.4-year relationship is still going strong—and there’s speculation he may be ready to take the next step—football remains a top priority for him.

That said, life offers no guarantees, and plenty of people doubt their relationship will stand the test of time. However, Pat McAfee isn’t one of them. The former NFL punter firmly believes that Tay-Tay and Travis are built to last. Why? Because Travis Kelce is “not a bum.”

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat took shots at Swift’s previous boyfriends, hinting that they were not quite at her level. But Travis Kelce, according to McAfee, is the perfect match for the ambitious and ultra successful Taylor Swift.

“I’m assuming Travis is learning a lot about a lot of sh*t from Taylor because we are talking about her work ethic and I’ve heard some songs through my wife, that she has dated some bums, and that has not worked out. I think the reason why this is going to work out is because Travis is not a bum. He’s an Ohio guy, a football guy. He’s got a work ethic,” he said.

McAfee also pointed out that Kelce has benefited from being with Swift. He believes the Chiefs’ tight end has likely learned a lot from the pop icon, whose infectious presence and influence may be rubbing off on him. In McAfee’s eyes, Kelce has grown both personally and professionally since the relationship began.

As always, naysayers and misogynists have been quick to blame Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s dip in production in 2024, claiming he no longer has the same work ethic. But Pat McAfee strongly disagrees. In his view, their relationship might be the best thing to happen to both of them. Kelce remains committed to self-improvement and hard work—traits that are second nature to an Ohio native.

Ohio has a long-standing reputation for producing tough, hardworking football players with a relentless blue-collar mentality. Legends like Jason Kelce, Luke Kuechly, Jack Lambert, Roger Staubach, Len Dawson, Charles Woodson, and Joe Burrow have all made a lasting impact on the NFL.

Swift’s presence in Kelce’s life hasn’t been a distraction—it has only fueled his motivation to succeed, improve, and grow. Being a fan of someone like Taylor is inspiring enough, but being in a relationship with her and witnessing her work ethic firsthand is even more motivating.