Highest Score in Super Bowl: What is the record for the highest scoring Super Bowl game in NFL history?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed neck and neck in this Super Bowl fixture till the very end. The teams were quite literally trading points with one big play after another. This kind of scenario naturally pushes fans to think if this game could see a record-breaking number of points scored by both teams. To know that, one must first know what the standing record for most points scored in a Super Bowl is.

The record for the highest points scored in a Super Bowl game was set in an era where the NFC dominated the AFC. This was also the era where QBs would find it increasingly difficult to score, given the heavy-handed plays from defensive players. However, the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers overcame their opponents’ defenses for just one night and made history in the process.

The Super Bowl XXIX, held on Jan 29, 1995, between the 49ers and the Chargers, saw the teams rack up a combined score of 75 points. That record has now stood for over 28 years, even when scoring points has become a lot easier. However, that game in 1995 was not as close as the one we are watching. In fact, the 49ers blew the Chargers away with an astounding 49-26 win, 1 of 13 such consecutive wins for the NFC.

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs vs Eagles game turns out to be one for the ages

This year’s Super Bowl turned out to be a very interesting affair. Even though the Eagles were leading 24-14 at halftime, the game was far from over. In fact, the Chiefs constantly kept threatening to take the lead away from the Philadelphia outfit.

The Chiefs were in slight trouble though. Before the game, there have been serious talks about Patrick Mahomes and his high-ankle injury, which he sustained in the Divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He managed to play through that game and even played through the pain in the AFC championship game.

Even on the big night, Mahomes received a harsh knock in the first half of the game when attempting to run with the ball. Chiefs could not fathom losing Mahomes at such a crucial point in the game. If there was anyone on the Chiefs team who could lead a resurgent comeback, it was Mahomes and oh boy didn’t he respond well.

Mahomes’ army snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the final quarter and the game ended at 38-35 in their favor. The record for most points in a Super Bowl game was just missed by 2 points but what we can say for sure is that the doze of entertainment was probably even higher than the 49ers vs Chargers 1995 game.

