Cam Newton Showed Off His $1,000,000 Closet a Month Before Pitching QB Job to the Jets Post Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Cam Newton is living a luxurious life after making a fortune by playing in the NFL. A month ago, he even showed off his $1,000,000 closet with a massive clothing collection. However, after Aaron Rodgers’ devastating injury, Cam is looking to make a thumping return to the competition.

Weeks ago, Cam Newton, in his personal YouTube vlog, gave a glimpse of his enormous closet which houses so many clothes that he wouldn’t need to “shop another day” of his life. However, adding a few more dollars into the bank account never hurts and Cam might be looking to do exactly that by returning to his first love, ‘football’.

Cam Newton Showed off His Million Dollar Closet and How he Styles his Outfits

Cam Newton is know for his extravagant fashion choices and can be seen sporting some of the trendiest designs and patterns. He has a huge closet and recently gave fans a sneak peek into his collection. Newton commented that the hardest thing for him was to decide which accessory or clothing to start off with while styling an outfit.

“The hardest thing may be where do you start. Starting may be. Do I start with the shoes? You can. Can I start with the pants? You can. Can I start with the shirt? Like, yes, yes, yes, you can,” he said. “So, that’s the hardest thing. Like, for me, so now I make my shit simple. So, it’s like I just start with whatever the picture tells me to start with.”

Newton’s wardrobe is absolutely mammoth and is spread across two floors! He has compartmentalised all his clothing and also has sections for different accessories he likes to style with. He has a net worth of approximately $ 75 million and has earned well over $100 million during his NFL career from salaries alone. Despite all this, Cam wants to make a comeback into the NFL and he feels the perfect landing spot for him at the moment, is New York.

Cam Newton Suggests New York Jets to Call Him if They Want a Replacement for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got a torn Achilles heel in his first start for the New York Jets against Bills and had to be stretchered off. It doesn’t look very bright for the Jets now and they need to look at reinforcements. Cam Newton, on his YouTube channel, recently said that his ‘phone was real close’ if the Jets wanted to get hold of him. He also feels that the Rodgers’ injury is a big blow for them and not something they will be able to recover from.

“I don’t necessarily think that this is something that they can recover from. I think without Aaron Rogers they go back to a mediocre team. That’s why I’m picking the Dallas Cowboys to win the blowout game versus the Jets by nine and a half points. Let’s see if those Jets faithful still stay on that bandwagon with Aaron Rogers being out for the year,” Cam stated.

The New York Jets will be up against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and fans will expect an absolute humdinger.