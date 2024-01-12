Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski, and Others Pour Their Hearts Out on Bill Belichick, Who Ended His Legendary Run With the Patriots

The New England Patriots’ most dominant coaching era in NFL history concludes as legendary head coach Bill Belichick recently announced his departure from the team. With the end of his 24-season run, the entire football community, including his former players Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and even Peyton Manning, conveyed their gratitude.

Advertisement

Tom Brady spent two decades with the Patriots, clinching six Super Bowl rings. However, his debut with the team in a league so competitive was nothing short of uncertain. Selected 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, Brady wasn’t certain about securing a starting role. However, Belichick had grand plans and strategically utilized him to construct the most formidable team in the league.

Brady acknowledges this and further adds that — without Belichick as his mentor, achieving such success would have been challenging. After the Patriots head coach announced his retirement, Brady took to Instagram to share an old picture of them together, along with a heartfelt note.

Advertisement

The former QB expressed his gratitude by calling his former head coach — the best coach in the history of the NFL. While praising him as a great leader, he emphasized the invaluable lessons he learned during challenging times. Acknowledging the coach’s impact on his career, he wished the 71-year-old the best in his future endeavors. A part of the note reads,

“He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate,” followed by, “I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.“

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-KYbvRtsV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Peyton Manning, the legendary QB with a 17-year NFL career split between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, shared a unique bond with Bill Belichick. Despite being intense rivals, they held mutual respect. The Sheriff also had a special message for Belichick’s retirement, as he took to Instagram and wrote,

“Congrats, Bill, on an unbelievable run with the Patriots.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1-M-riRamw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The former Patriots man, Rob Gronkowski, played nine seasons under Bill Belichick as a tight end. Even two years after retiring, he’s often in the ‘GOAT TE’ conversation, most of which he attributes to his former head coach. Expressing deep gratitude to Coach Belichick, he reflected on how the coach took a chance by drafting him in the early stages of his career. His tweet read:

“Thank you Coach Belichick for everything you have done! From taking a chance drafting me in the very beginning to teaching and showing me the way on the field, I wouldn’t change a thing! Honor to be on your team and thank you for putting us players in situations to have serious success!! Best to do it, Coach! “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski/status/1745555086967742569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He acknowledges Belichick’s role in teaching and guiding him on the field while stating he wouldn’t change a thing about his journey. Gronk considers it an honor to be on Belichick’s team and concluded by praising Belichick as the best in the game.

Gratitude Pours In From All Sides for Bill Belichick

Belichick’s retirement has sent shockwaves, and the players he coached are truly grateful to have been part of his era. Football stars are coming forward, lining up to shower praise and love on Coach Belichick for his immense impact on their careers and the game. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a video collage of warm interactions with his former head coach and even reflected on how he started his journey under his shadow. He noted in the captions, “Wouldn’t change a thing coach #FoxboroForever”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C19-97FxCxO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Patriots starting QB Mac Jones, whose fate with the team currently hangs in balance, also had nothing but praise for his now-former coach. He expressed his thanks for the things he learned under a legendary coach and wrote:

“My dream to play in the NFL came true when I was drafted to the Patriots organization and I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach.”

With his departure, Belichick leaves behind an impressive and likely unbreakable record. In his 24 seasons with the Pats, he secured a regular season record of 266-121. He has also clinched eight Super Bowls, six with the Patriots HC, and two more as the defensive coordinator of the Broncos.

There is still a strong possibility for Belichick to get hired by another franchise. His defensive prowess has never been a secret, and a strong offensive unit could surely reach great heights with him at the helm.