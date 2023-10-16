Shannon Sharpe & Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Call Out Giants for Horrible Clock Management After Gut-Wrenching Loss Against Bills

Tyrod Taylor and the undermanned New York Giants twice came agonizingly close, just 1 yard away from the end zone, but they fell short, resulting in a 14-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills, while taking time to find their offensive stride, managed to secure a win against the offensively challenged New York Giants.

Despite a spirited effort, the Giants faced their fourth consecutive loss, leaving them longing for a second-season victory. The game’s outcome hinged on an untimed down, leading to Shannon Sharpe’s critique of the game’s clock management. In a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon discussed the subpar effort with co-host Chad Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Break Down Giants’ Clock Management Issues

Chad Johnson pointed out that the Giants made the right moves both offensively and defensively but ultimately fell short of a win. He specifically mentioned issues with clock management before the half. Shannon Sharpe echoed these concerns, alluding to a similar situation in a previous game against Baltimore.

They both scrutinized the poor clock management displayed by the New York Giants. This is what Ochocinco and Sharpe had to say:

“The Giants did what they needed to do, offensively and defensively. Not enough to get the W (win) having a chance at the end. Obviously, the clock management was very bad before the half.”

“I’m thinking the same thing you’re thinking. What was the call? Because we saw a similar call earlier this year with Baltimore. They didn’t want to snap the ball. They ended up snapping and they turned the ball over.” Added Shannon Sharpe.

In a promising position with 14 seconds left in the first half and a 6-0 lead, the Giants failed to capitalize. A pass interference penalty placed them at the 1-yard line but without timeouts. Instead of quick passes to the end zone, Tyrod Taylor handed off to Saquon Barkley, who was tackled for no gain. Time ran out as they tried to reset. The backfired strategy triggered Shannon and Chad’s response.

Josh Allen’ Take on the “Ugly” Yet Valuable Win Over New York Giants

Following the win, Josh Allen acknowledged the somewhat “ugly” nature of the victory but stressed that it holds the same value as a more “pretty” win. He lauded the defense for their pivotal role.

Allen also discussed the critical late-game decision to pass and a missed opportunity. He added the need for offensive improvement but affirmed their acceptance of the win. Allen fell on his shoulder multiple times during the game and was seen getting x-rays for the same. He confirmed that he sustained injuries on his throwing arm and got x-rays for the same. Thankfully, he received a clean bill of health and can dive head-on training for the matchup against the Patriots.