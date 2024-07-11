Travis Kelce Had the Perfect Response When Rival TE Asked To Use Taylor Swift’s Bathroom

Sport Themen der Woche KW06 Sport Bilder des Tages LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 11: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces girlfriend Taylor Swift as he celebrates winning the game during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 11 Super Bowl LVIII – Chiefs vs 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402110245

Since Taylor Swift first made her appearance at the Chiefs game as Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, the fandom on their budding connection hasn’t stopped. Not only the Chiefs players but it seems like even the rivals can’t keep their eyes off of this beautiful couple. According to George Kittle, he is fond of the budding relationship so much so that he didn’t miss the chance to confess it.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s wedding took place on June 29th in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The couple hosted the party at a venue that was next to Taylor Swift’s house in Rhode Island. However, as George Kittle spotted Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in attendance, he didn’t hesitate from humorously seeking special permission to use the singer’s bathroom.

During the wedding, Kittle texted Kelce with a playful request, “Hey, I need to use the restroom. You mind Taylor leaving a key anywhere?” as revealed on ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘.

To this, Travis had a response that was nearly perfect, “You could try to get in, but I think security is going to get you out of it.”

Obviously, George Kittle decided against trying his luck and it was all in jest. While the love for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been universal, the exchange of jokes among NFL players was the star of this conversation. George Kittle talked in depth about the power couple’s wedding. He revealed more details about someone who made headlines once photos of McCaffery-Culpo wedding hit the internet.

George Kittle Drops More Insider Bomb On Greg Olsen

One of the big highlights from Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s wedding in Rhode Island was how Greg Olsen was extremely drunk. Though even the thought of it is tickling, George Kittle clarified that it wasn’t the alcohol, but Olsen’s hair that gave him away.

“To Olsen’s defense, I don’t think he was really even drinking that much. That’s just Olsen’s hair,” Kittle explained. “Like immediately after the wedding, not that many drinks had been served. And so that’s his default look.”

George Kittle shared how Olsen was simply having a great time on the dance floor as they had a great time at the wedding, but nothing like Olsen.

“He was just in a full sweat dancing because he was just having such a great time at Christian’s wedding. I was like, dude, Greg, what a guy. He knows only one speed, and that’s just excellence.”

It isn’t hard to imagine the lively atmosphere at the wedding. But these anecdotes from George Kittle paint a vivid picture of the fun as the NFL stars came together to celebrate McCaffrey and Culpo’s relationship. The wedding was indeed quite the reunion for NFL stars who would soon face each other with unmatched ferocity in another season of football.