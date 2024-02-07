The internet is buzzing with claims that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invented the fade haircut. It all stemmed from a now-viral article, which, according to people, inferred that the NFL star was the sole creator of the said haircut since everyone across the country has been rushing to get it. But to set the record straight, Kelce himself came out to clear the air. He made it super clear that the whole idea of him inventing the fade haircut is just not true.

Advertisement

During Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium, Travis Kelce addressed the controversial article head-on. He was pretty shocked about the whole thing, especially because this rumor got big right before Black History Month kicked off. Travis stated that it was “absolutely ridiculous” and clarified that he didn’t invent the fade but simply requested it.

“And to do it on Feb. 1,” Kelce added, highlighting the unfortunate timing. “They throw me into the wolves like that. That was messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one, man.”

Advertisement

Kelce, at 34, also shared his actual haircut routine, attributing his look to a simple request at the barber. “It’s a two on top and a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper in the back.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Bh8RkMga1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It just goes to show how things can get blown out of proportion, and Travis wanted to make sure everyone got the real story. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who’s been dating Travis, seems to really dig his fade Patrick Regan, Kelce’s barber for six years, shared that Swift “loves” the buzz cut fade, often complimenting it after watching Regan work his magic.

The Travis Kelce Touch

Setting aside the fact that Travis didn’t invent the fade, let’s delve into how it all began. Jeffrey Dugas, a barber at Obsidian Barbers in New Brunswick, Canada, has witnessed a surge in clients desiring the Kelce look. “They usually come in with a picture of him,” Dugas noted, accustomed to the trend of clients wanting to emulate celebrity styles. The buzz cut fade (Kelce’s Version), characterized by a zero on the side blending to the top, has become a sought-after style, easy enough to achieve within 20 minutes but remarkable enough to leave a significant impact.

The demand for this particular haircut has skyrocketed, with Dugas recalling at least 50 requests in a single week. The craze is attributed not only to Kelce’s status as Taylor Swift’s partner but also to the viral moment featuring his brother, Jason Kelce, at a Chiefs vs. Bills game, as per the NY Times.

Advertisement

The hairstyle’s appeal, seemingly bolstered by celebrity associations, has men worldwide trying to capture a bit of the Kelce charisma, hoping it brings them a similar spotlight of admiration and confidence. However, achieving the perfect Kelce-inspired look isn’t without its challenges. While many are eager to replicate the style, maintenance, and suitability concerns arise.

The haircut requires regular touch-ups every two to four weeks and may not be ideal for colder climates due to its shorter length. Furthermore, barbers like Nigel Miller of Fresh Avenue Grooming and Style in Birmingham, Alabama, caution that not everyone can pull off this look. “The Travis Kelce haircut looks good on more square-type head shapes and people with stronger jaws,” Miller explained, reminding us that a haircut can be as unique as the individual sporting it.

Wrapping up this whole Travis Kelce haircut scenario, it’s clear it’s more than just about style. It shows us how celeb trends and the way we express ourselves with our looks are all connected. Travis stepping up to say he didn’t invent the fade haircut is him being real and showing respect for where the style truly comes from.