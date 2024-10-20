Travis Kelce Pulls Up to Levi’s Stadium in His $2,000 Outfit for a Super Bowl Rematch

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce might just be the most stylish player in the NFL right now! Each week, the Chiefs’ tight end flaunts his fashion game in front of fans and paparazzi, and it always seems to top the last. When he and his Chiefs landed in Santa Clara for their Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce showed up in an all-blue outfit, sparking all sorts of reactions from fans.

Kelce’s outfit featured a familiar blue-and-white color palette as he stepped off his flight in the 49ers’ home city. He wore a similar color scheme when debuting his new game show, ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ sporting a blue suit with a white t-shirt underneath. Today, he was seen in a blue corduroy jacket and trousers, paired with multi-colored sneakers.

The zip-up jacket and the relaxed trousers were both Nahmias’, worth around $1,440. Next, his white t-shirt was from Marni, priced at $395. Kelce’s interesting shoes were none other than the Nike Air Jordan 7 Retro OC Micro Olympic, which range from anywhere between $2,054 to $7,462.

He was also sporting a pair of black sunglasses from Marni, named Kawasan Falls Sunglasses, worth around $355. Lastly, his look was completed with a black duffle bag, which is the Bottega Veneta Interacciato Duffle, priced at $6,000.

The Chiefs’ player always brings pizazz to his games, and fans eagerly anticipate the reveal of his outfits. This time too, he certainly didn’t disappoint.

The majority seemed blown away by his sense of style, with some even claiming that this is a top-5 Travis Kelce outfit of all time.

All eyes will be on the star tight end and the rest of the Chiefs players as they aim for a second win over their famed rivals from last year. Who are you rooting for between the two? Let us know in the comments!