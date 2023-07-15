“Travis Kelce Says, We Never Lost in Vegas Together”: Patrick Mahomes is Confident About Reigning Supreme at Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the the Lombardi Trophy to tight end Travis Kelce (87) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off his second Super Bowl title just five months ago, Patrick Mahomes exudes confidence as he looks ahead to Super Bowl LVIII. As the reigning champions of the Lombardi Trophy, the Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on defending their title in the upcoming season. Adding to the excitement, Super Bowl LVIII is set to be hosted by Nevada, Las Vegas.

During a conversation with Nathaniel E Burleson on CBS Mornings, Mahomes expressed his belief in the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to make it to the big game once again. With the AFC stacked with talented quarterbacks and strong teams, Mahomes acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. Mahomes’ confidence stems from his pal Travis Kelce’s statement that together, the tight end & Mahomes have never lost in Vegas.

Mahomes Confidently Eyes Super Bowl LVIII, Drawing Inspiration from Duo’s Unbeaten Streak in Vegas

During a recent interaction with Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings, Patrick Mahomes exuded unwavering confidence in his team’s ability to reach the pinnacle of the 2023 season. He drew inspiration from his teammate Travis Kelce, who stated that they have never lost together in Las Vegas. On being asked whether the Chiefs will be going to Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes confidently declared,

“Oh yeah, you gotta plan on that! Obviously, the AFC’s gonna be hard this year… But as Travis Kelce says, we’ve never lost in Vegas together. So we’re gonna make sure that we get to that game [Super Bowl].”

Mahomes acknowledged that the AFC would be highly competitive, with numerous talented teams and quarterbacks vying for a spot in the championship game. Despite the formidable competition, Mahomes remained undeterred and optimistic about the Chiefs’ chances.

Patrick is also aiming to win a Super Bowl on CBS, stating, “I haven’t won one on CBS yet, I don’t think. So I’m gonna try to make sure I can do that.” His words showcased his eagerness to achieve success and solidify his place as one of the game’s elite quarterbacks. His unwavering confidence serves as a driving force for the entire team, as they aim to continue their winning legacy and establish themselves as one of the premier franchises in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Embraces the Role of the Villain and Sets High Expectations for the Chiefs

In a recent interview with Burleson on CBS Mornings, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback discussed various aspects of his life, from his role in football to his experience as a father. Mahomes revealed that while it’s “cool” to be the hero when playing at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field, he also enjoys embracing the role of the villain when facing opposition on their field. He said,

“Both are great. But even though I hide the smile, I like being the villain sometimes.”

This declaration reflects Mahomes’ competitive spirit and his desire to thrive under pressure. As a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, he has already established himself as one of the game’s most talented and charismatic quarterbacks. Kansas City’s combination of talent, experience, and leadership makes them a formidable force in the NFL.

As Mahomes embraces the role of the villain, he sets high expectations for himself and his team. Chiefs fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead, as Mahomes and his teammates aim to defend their title and make their mark on the league once again.