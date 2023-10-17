A Year After Signing $258,000,000 Bills Deal, Josh Allen Donned the Savior’s Hat to Clear off $10,000,000 Worth Debt of Hardworking Americans

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, signed a $258,000,000 deal in 2021. The following year, he took a heroic step by clearing $10,000,000 in debt for hardworking Americans through a partnership with a public beneficiary company, as reported by FOX Business. This underscores Allen’s strong commitment to philanthropy and maintaining a positive public image.

The star QB shifted his focus to Americans trapped in debt just a year after his whopping extension deal with the Bills. He partnered with ForgiveCo., a public benefit corporation that partners with brands to make a positive impact through debt forgiveness.

Josh Allen Helps Erase Over $10 Million in Consumer Debt

Athletes and Brands approach ForgiveCo to make a big difference in their communities and that’s exactly what NFL star Josh Allen wanted to do. The debt forgiveness helped farmers in California’s Central Valley, which was the QB’s hometown, and those in need in Wyoming, where he attended his college. Even the Buffalo fans backing Allen’s journey with the Bills were included. Star QB Josh Allen said in a statement, per FOX Business,

“Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,”

The total of $10,000,000 in consumer debt relief, averaged around $3,847 for 2,600 people. Allen continued in his statement:

“I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”

Josh Allen expressed his deep gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout his journey. He acknowledged his small-town roots and the dream of playing football that he’s now living. The former Wyoming Cowboy aimed to relieve the burden of debt from his supporters’ lives.

Buffalo Fans Once Donated $1M to Children’s Hospital in Tribute to Josh Allen’s Grandmother

In 2020, Josh Allen grieved the passing of his grandmother, Patricia, just before the team’s victorious match against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite her loss, he chose to play and put a remarkable performance in the loving memory of his grandmother. Josh threw for over 300 yards in that win.

Once the news was made public, the Bills fans rallied behind Allen. The Bills Mafia began giving $17 donations to the Oishei Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with the star QB. The hospital shared a tweet, stating that as of Monday afternoon, which was approximately 24 hours after hearing the news, Bills fans donated $34,650. By November, this figure had surged to $200,000 and eventually hit $1,000,000 in December.

The hospital expressed its gratitude on Twitter, acknowledging that the choice to honor Josh Allen’s grandmother by donating to them. Josh was touched by his fan’s support and joined the hospital in expressing their gratitude to all who donated.