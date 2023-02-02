“Tom Brady Doesn’t Like You, He Likes Me” : Peyton Manning Boasts About Getting an Invitation From Brady Amid Retirement News

Peyton and Eli Manning are always trying to find new ways to one-up each other. When apparently the number of Super Bowls didn’t settle the debate, they have taken to various other means, including coaching opposite teams in this year’s Pro Bowl games. However, what fans would not have expected, is for Peyton Manning to take a job at his brother using Tom Brady’s retirement as a stepping stone.

On the NFL Network, Peyton Manning shares his thoughts about TB12’s retirement message. He says, “Nothing but respect for Tom, his career, his longevity, his consistency. Always just admired his cerebral approach to the game. Every season he tried to be better than the season before, and that’s just a great model for any young quarterback.”

He then suddenly deviates to mention that Brady invited him to speak on Brady’s podcast ‘Let’s Go’. He says, “I told him I’d do it, as long as he asked the questions and not Jim Gray. Jim Gray asks tough questions. And so I didn’t see this coming. This was a surprise to me. So I’m still going to do the podcast. But just nothing but respect for his career and all that he’s accomplished.”

Peyton Manning tries to one-up his brother with an invitation from Tom Brady

Soon after, it was Eli Manning’s turn to share his thoughts about Brady, and it went as anyone would expect. Right up until the moment his brother tried to flaunt Brady’s invitation in his face. “Eli, did you get invited to be on his on his podcast?” Peyton asks. To which Eli replies with, “He’s never invited me to anything.”

Peyton, happy that he is the only one of them both to get invited, says, “Yeah, he doesn’t like you. He likes me, Kyle, because he beat me more. He hates Eli”. Eli Manning holds a 2-0 record against Brady, and both wins came in a Super Bowl game. On the other hand, Peyton Manning has lost 11 times in the 17 games he’s had against Brady. On second thought, maybe Peyton shouldn’t brag about his invitation.

Tom Brady is all set to begin a new chapter in his life, and a new era for the NFL. While fans have enjoyed watching Brady in the thick of the battle, they’ll enjoy it even more when he commentates from the booth. With a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox already agreed upon, expect Brady to dominate the screens for the foreseeable future.

