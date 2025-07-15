“Pikachu A*s Lookin Jerseys”: NFL Fans React as Los Angeles Chargers Unveil Their First All-Gold Uniforms

The Los Angeles Chargers have had some really fun eras. There were the Lance Alworth years in the 1960s and 1970s, when “Bambi” confounded defenses. Then came Air Coryell in the 1980s, their first and only trip to a Super Bowl in the mid-1990s, and Marty Schottenheimer’s star-studded underachievers in the 2000s.

They may be one of just 12 teams to have never won a Super Bowl, but the Chargers have had some of the biggest names, most exciting players, and, perhaps most importantly, some of the best uniforms in NFL history. Their powder blue threads are appreciated the world over, and their navy blue unis from those Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson days were well-received as well.

Well, here they go again. Kinda.

The Chargers revealed two new alternate uniforms for the 2025 season on Tuesday. One of them was a completely new option: all gold. The Chargers have never officially worn gold jerseys before, though the team did offer a gold version in the team store. The Bolts saw how well that jersey sold, so they made a move to make it official, per President of Business Ops A.G. Spanos.

“Nike had previously done a retail version of the 2020 jerseys in gold. It sold quite well and had really good word of mouth. In fact, in my own household, it was my kids’ favorite uniform. It definitely appeals to the younger demographic. Ultimately, it captured a lot of things we were looking to accomplish with an alternate uniform. It was a nod to the past but still had a youthful energy. We’re excited to have it in the closet.”

it's a movement pic.twitter.com/VfikFH0D8w — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025

The all-gold “Charger Power” uniforms weren’t the only new alternates L.A. unveiled on Tuesday. They also revealed their all-navy “Super Chargers” uniforms.

the best got better. again. pic.twitter.com/Mysqbpwe3A — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025

Unlike “Charger Power,” these ones are a throwback to those exciting times in the 1990s and 2000s. They were last worn in 2006, but as Tomlinson says, this is the Chargers look that many millennials and Gen X people will have the most nostalgia for.

“If you think about the Chargers and the brand and the colors — and what that means — I think most people my age would identify with the navy blue and the lightning bolt. When you saw that jersey, more than likely you were in Qualcomm Stadium. And, more than likely, if you were on the other team in that era you were leaving with a loss.”

While those navy ones have been generally well-received, considering the nostalgia factor, the all-gold ones have been polarizing. One fan hilariously compared them to a Pokémon: “Pikachu a*s lookin jerseys.”

“They look like a bunch of bananas,” said another. Some fans pointed out that the color isn’t exactly right either: “So bad news, they’re yellow..”

Others were more positive, saying, “These are sick,” and things of that nature. Whatever the fans feel, they’re going to see these threads out in 2025. They will be worn in Week 7 at home against the Indianapolis Colts during Legends Week.

The next week, they will debut the “Super Chargers” all-navy jerseys as they also induct former safety Rodney Harrison (who wore those navy jerseys from 1994-2002) into their Hall of Fame before a Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.