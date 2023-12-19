“Pictures Jesus as a Line Backer”: Former Player Turned God’s Man Leads Lamar Jackson and Company Out of the Huddle Every Sunday

In sports, losses are disheartening and the criticisms the players face post-games might affect them mentally. To help players cope with the game better and to have someone they can fall back to, every NFL team in the league has their team chaplains. There has always been a strong relationship between football and religion since the start of the league and recently Baltimore Ravens team Chaplain introduced us to his job.

Advertisement

‘Today’ conducted an interview with the Ravens’ Chaplain, Johnny Shelton, discussing his role as the team’s spiritual guide, offering guidance both on and off the field. In the interview, NBC’s Savannah Sellers talked about Shelton’s unique journey on how he came to take up the job.

Advertisement

Sellers explains that Ravens team Chaplain was a football player himself and once he stumbled upon a verse in Second Timothy that resonated deeply with him. The verse about being prepared in all situations felt a lot like football strategy to him. It further inspired Johnny to explore the Bible more. Sellers revealed a fascinating aspect of the chaplains relation with football and Jesus,

“He really loves his job and he even says he pictures Jesus as a linebacker, which I thought was too cute.”

Both Johnny Shelton and the Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson share a strong belief in god. Jackson often talks about how his faith in God is an important part of his life. Earlier this year, Jackson encouraged kids to believe in themselves in crucial times while keeping God first. He shared his personal experience of relying on his faith during tough times which eventually led him to success.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sports_Spectrum/status/1656416826501345282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also advised young people who are facing challenges in school, sports, or life to prioritize God. Jackson stressed on the importance of consistent prayers highlighting that it is not just a one-time wish but a continuous relationship. Lamar Jackson is playing his sixth season with the Ravens and as his team’s and his beliefs are aligned, the two make a perfect combination.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens Take Faith Seriously

Not many people know that every NFL team has a chaplain, but the Ravens stand out as one of the few teams to have their chaplain available full-time in-house. For the chaplain to be present at the team facility allows them to help whenever players or staff need someone to talk to or seek advice from.

Johnny Shelton has been with the Ravens for over a decade and he helps schedule Bible studies for various groups, including coaches, players, and even their partners. Shelton says his door is always open and players often approach him with various issues such as the pressure of football, family matters, relationships, and life challenges. Johnny made it clear that he welcomes everyone, irrespective of their faith, emphasizing that his support doesn’t depend on religious beliefs.