Shilo Sanders Jokes Shedeur Sanders Is Influential Like Obama Amid Pro Bowl Nod

Shedeur Sanders has been all over the news lately for earning a Pro Bowl nod. After Drake Maye and the New England Patriots made the Super Bowl, the AFC needed a replacement at QB. So, they decided to select Sanders, who finished the season with 7 TDs, 10 INTs, and 1400 passing yards.

As you may have noticed, they aren’t exactly the strongest stats for a Pro Bowler. That’s why many feel that Shedeur got the nod due to his popularity. After all, he’s got 3 million Instagram followers and consistently ranks among the highest-searched athletes online. It’s a hard argument to deny.

In a recent video on his YouTube page, Shilo Sanders joked that Shedeur is an influential power figure similar to Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.

“They said you’re the new Obama,” Shilo told his brother. “Bro, you’re like a public power figure, like Martin Luther King, they said.”

“Alright, bro, now you’re going too far,” Shedeur responded. “Man, they say that, bro. I don’t even know how to think about that… I know I’m a leader, but up to his level?”

It was a humble response from the Cleveland Browns QB. Shilo is correct, Shedeur is a powerful public figure in today’s climate. He may not have as much influence as Obama or MLK, but something about him resonates with the average fan, and they love him because of it.

That’s why Shilo reminded his brother that he has a lot more pull than he may think.

“Man, you do have a lot of a following, bro. You do have a lot of impact on the community,” he said.

It was a nice reminder that Shedeur appreciated. He knows that the fans love him, and he loves them back because of it. This season, he ran all sorts of community events, including one where he gave away a car to a family in need.

At the end of the day, Shedeur will always be a massive public figure as long as he’s an NFL QB. He’s the son of one of the most popular football players of all time. Not to mention, he was brought up through college during the introduction of NIL, making headwaves before he even made it to the pros.

It’s not just about nepotism and money, though. Shedeur is also a great guy. He’s charismatic, funny, and seems like a joy to be around. The Browns got a good one, and the fans know it, too. Even if he may not deserve the Pro Bowl selection because of his stats, his influence is impossible to ignore, and many fans will surely love to see him there.