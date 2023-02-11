Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Makes Her Pick for Super Bowl LVII & Patrick Mahomes Fans Wouldn’t Like It

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has repeatedly expressed her love for the NFL in the last few weeks. After all, the sport has played a massive role in helping her gain close to 4 million followers on Instagram.

In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Veronika’s admiration for one NFL star in particular has resulted in a massive rise in her popularity. Yes, we are talking about Tom Brady.

Veronika had posted a few photos in TB12 Jersey after Tom guided his team to one of the most insane come from behind victories in December last year. More than her pictures, Veronika’s lengthy caption in honor of Brady ended up getting more attention. Brady fans immediately declared that the Instagram model is probably dating Tom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Also Read: “That’s not happening!” : Jason & Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce reveals why she will not toss the coin at ‘Kelce Bowl’

Veronika Rajek is backing the Eagles to defeat Mahomes’ Chiefs

While several fans have opined that Rajek isn’t going to date Tom as she is already married, many are still convinced that there is some truth to the dating rumors. Whatever might be the case, what can be said for sure is that Rajek has now become an important entity in the NFL world.

Super Bowl LVII is around the corner and fans just can’t wait. Several fans and experts have already made their picks for the biggest night in the sporting world and Veronika wasn’t going to miss out on the trend. Recently, Rajek sat down for an interview with The U.S Sun where she revealed who she thinks is going to take the Lombardi home this Sunday.

“I hope the Super Bowl will be a tight game decided in the last seconds,” Veronika claimed during the interview. “They are great offenses and defenses on both sides, however, I think the Eagles are rolling and clicking,” she added.

The gorgeous model went on to add that although Mahomes has experience on his side, his ankle injury is a matter of concern. Rajek also stated that Jalen Hurts has been in great touch this season and that he has got the legs to go the distance this time around.

Do you agree with Veronika’s prediction?

Also Read: Super Bowl LVII Official Merchandise: When, Where & How To Buy?