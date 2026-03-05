“Am I Invited to the Gym?”: Puka Nacua Requests Joint Workout With Sara Saffari Amid Dating Rumors

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has developed a bit of a reputation this offseason for never missing an opportunity to shoot his shot. First, it was actress Sydney Sweeney, when he publicly flirted with her online. Now, amid growing speculation about his relationship with fitness influencer Sara Saffari, Nacua took another playful swing by asking about a joint gym session while appearing on her podcast.

The moment comes after weeks of internet chatter linking the two. Rumors began circulating in mid-February when Nacua and Saffari appeared together in a YouTube video from Nick Nayersina filmed at Topgolf in Los Angeles. In the video, the pair joked around and displayed noticeable chemistry, while friends in the background even referred to them as a “power duo,” fueling speculation among viewers.

The conversation only intensified days later when a TikTok clip showed the two walking through LAX together, appearing close enough that some fans believed they were holding hands. The sightings quickly pushed the rumors from playful speculation to full-blown dating talk across social media.

During a recent podcast appearance, Nacua leaned into the playful dynamic by asking Saffari if she would be open to working out together.

“Do you want to work out? Am I invited to the gym?” Nacua asked during the discussion. “Yes, of course, I would love to work out with you, Puca…Are we going to do legs?” she replied.

Nacua admitted he probably needed it. “Yeah, let’s train. I mean, I need to hit legs.”

What followed was a friendly debate about strength and previous workouts. Nacua conceded one point but still backed himself overall. “You could definitely squat more than me, I’ll give you that. But upper body I have you beat.”

Saffari didn’t buy it, insisting she had already outperformed him before, as the conversation turned into playful trash talk about lifting weights and constantly switching plates during workouts. Eventually, the host asked when their next hangout might actually happen. Saffari pointed back to the idea Nacua had just suggested.

“I guess we’re going to work out, right, Puka?”

Nacua’s answer was quick.“I’m in.”

This interaction comes amidst the dating rumors that Saffari eventually had to step in to shut down. Responding to a post claiming they were dating, she dismissed the idea with a blunt comment: “We’re siblings, chill,” making it clear she didn’t view the relationship romantically.

Whether that gym session actually happens remains to be seen. But one thing has been consistent throughout Nacua’s offseason: when there’s an opportunity to take a shot, whether at a celebrity crush or a workout invite, he rarely hesitates to take it.